Giuliani associates, linked to Ukraine controversy, held over Trump donations

Two associates of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who have been centrally involved in efforts to investigate former Joe Biden in Ukraine, were charged with campaign finance violations on Thursday.

The men, who were arrested at Dulles airport just outside Washington late on Wednesday, were expected to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia on Thursday in connection with donations they gave to the US president’s election campaign.

According to the New York federal court indictment, they have been accused of funnelling “foreign money to candidates for federal and state office.”

The Florida-based businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were involved in Mr Giuliani’s attempts to investigate the former vice president Mr Biden in Ukraine, introducing Mr Trump’s personal lawyer to key Ukrainian contacts.

The two businessmen have been subjects of interest in the ongoing impeachment inquiry. It has been reported that Mr Parnas had been scheduled to appear before House committees on Thursday, while Mr Fruman had been due to appear on Friday.

Two other men were named in the indictment - an American-born businessman, David Correia, and Ukraine-born Andrey Kukushkin.

A donation by Mr Parnas and Mr Fruman to the Trump campaign was already the subject of scrutiny. The non-profit Campaign Legal Centre, lodged a complaint last year about a $325,000 donation, arguing that the two men had used a shell company to hide the true source of the funds. Contributions by foreign donors are banned in the United States. Both men are understood to be US citizens, but were born outside the United States.

House investigators are examining efforts by Mr Trump to ask the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into Mr Biden and his son Hunter’s business interests in the country. The US president requested Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate a Ukrainian gas company which retained Hunter Biden as a board member while his father was vice president.

Mr Guiliani, the former mayor of New York who is personally attorney to the US president, has spoken publicly about his visits to Ukraine where he sought to discover incriminating information about Mr Biden, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president in next year’s election.

The former vice president called for the first time on Wednesday for Mr Trump to be impeached.

“To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached,” he said during a campaign event in New Hampshire.

“He’s shooting holes in the Constitution and we cannot let him get away with it.”

In his words and by his actions Mr Trump has “already convicted himself, in full view of the world and the American people,” he said.

“Trump will do anything to get re-elected, including violating the most basic forms of democracy. It’s stunning, and it’s dangerous.”

He added: “No president in history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behaviour.”