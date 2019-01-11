Girl missing for three months after parents’ murder found alive

A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed has been found alive, authorities said.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page that Jayme Closs has been located and that a suspect was taken into custody.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the sheriff’s office in Douglas County, about 70 miles north of Barron County, located the girl.

A suspect was apprehended a short time later. The statement did not say where Jayme was found or give any further information about the suspect.

Jayme Closs has been missing since her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found shot on October 15th at the family’s home near Barron.

Investigators said Jayme was quickly ruled out as a suspect.

Surveillance videos

Detectives pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and conducted numerous searches in the effort to find Jayme.

Some tips led officials to recruit 2,000 volunteers for a massive ground search on October 23rd.

Mr Fitzgerald said in November that he kept similar cases in the back of his mind as he worked to find Jayme, including the abduction of Elizabeth Smart, who was taken from her Salt Lake City home in 2002, when she was 14 years old.

She was rescued nine months later with the help of two witnesses who recognised her abductors from an America’s Most Wanted episode.

“I have a gut feeling she’s (Jayme’s) still alive. I’ve always been a glass half-full kind of guy,” Mr Fitzgerald said at the time. – AP