Ghislaine Maxwell ‘arrested by FBI’ on charges related to Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and close friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested by the FBI, NBC News has reported.

“She was arrested on the east coast on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today,” the report said.

Ms Maxwell had kept a low profile and her location was unknown since Epstein’sarrest last July on charges that he abused and trafficked in women and girls in Manhattan and Florida between 2002 and 2005.

The search for Ms Maxwell has been the subject of intense speculation, with reported sightings and rumours of her whereabouts popping up across the US and even abroad.

Epstein, who pleaded not guilty, took his own life in his Manhattan jail cell in August.

Ms Maxwell’s father was the British media baron Robert Maxwell. She was was a one-time girlfriend of Epstein’s and key presence at his side in his glittering social life, which often included rich, influential and powerful people from around the world in politics, the arts and science.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, has said in a civil lawsuit that Ms Maxwell recruited her into Epstein’s circle, where she claims Epstein forced her to have sex with him and friends including British royal Prince Andrew – who has strongly denied the allegations.

Ms Maxwell has said Ms Giuffre’s allegations are untrue. Ms Giuffre in response filed a defamation suit against Ms Maxwell in 2015. – Guardian