George H W Bush apologises after sexual assault claim
Former US president was accused of touching actor while they posed for photograph
Former US president George H W Bush with actor Heather Lind at an event in 2014. File photograph: AP
Former US president George H W Bush has reportedly apologised after an actor accused him of sexual assault.
Heather Lind (34) alleged the former US leader “sexually assaulted” her when they posed for a photograph several years ago, according to a since deleted Instagram post.
“He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,” she posted, according to the MailOnline.
A spokesman for the former president has told the MailOnline: “President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended Ms Lind.”
In the Instagram post, Lind, who has starred in AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies, said the president touched her a second time and “Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again’.”
“His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo,” added Lind.
PA