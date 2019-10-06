Four people killed after gunman attacks bar in Kansas

Four people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in a bar in Kansas, US authorities have said.

Officers were reportedly called to the Tequila KC Bar, in Kansas City, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said a person entered the bar and began shooting, with four people killed inside the premises and five others taken to hospital in a stable condition.

No-one has been arrested in connection with incident and the authorities said they did not know if there had been more than one gunman. The motive for the shooting was also unknown.

Kansas City police are investigating the incident and gave brief details on their Twitter account. - Agencies