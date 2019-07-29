Four people, including suspect, killed in California shooting

Police have said a suspect has been killed after opening fire, killing three others, at a food festival in California.

Police chief Scot Smithee said that witnesses reported a second suspect, but it was unclear whether that person opened fire. Mr Smithee said the suspects had used a tool to cut through a fence to get into the annual garlic festival in Gilroy, California.

He said one of the suspects opened fire and police and officers in the area confronted the suspect in less than a minute. Mr Smithee said that suspect was shot and killed.

Councilman Dion Bracco said 12 people had also been injured in the shooting.

Gilroy, a city of about 60,000 people, is a major producer of garlic and is home to agricultural workers and people who commute to technology jobs.

Marie Blankley, the mayor pro tempore, called the shooting “heartbreaking and tragic” and governor Gavin Newsom said on Twitter that it was “nothing short of horrific...Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community.”

Videos posted on social media showed attendees running past white tents in a grassy field, apparently fleeing the sound of gunshots.

People had been told to gather at Gavilan College, a community college on the outskirts of the city.

Olivia Chiu, a festival attendee from San Francisco, said she and her boyfriend heard gunshots around 5.30 pm that seemed to come from a central area near food and merchandise vendors.

“Everyone was in a state of panic and trying to escape out of the festival to a safer area,” she said.

She said she and several others ran out of the park and into a neighborhood, where they knocked on doors in search of shelter.

Jonathan Williams was sitting on a hay bale when he heard what he thought were fireworks. When the sound did not stop, he realized they were gunshots.

He saw lots of people, including children with their parents, running frantically and hiding under anything they could find.

“There were people jumping in closed booth tents, hiding under tables,” he said.

Peter Leroe-Munoz added that he had volunteered at a booth at the garlic festival and was horrified to learn that the shooting had taken place at the city’s prime event.

“That is our crown jewel in terms of our cultural identity,” he said. “For this kind of tragedy to take place at something so core to our community, it is a tragedy beyond words.” – PA and NYT