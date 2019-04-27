Four hospitalised after shooting at California synagogue

A shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego where worshippers were celebrating the last day of Passover has left four people in hospital, officials have said.

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway but authorities boosted patrols at places of worship as a precaution, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said.

The incident came exactly six months after a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people in the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.

Officials said San Diego County deputies were called just before 11.30am local time.

Four patients were admitted to Palomar Health Medical Centre Hospital at around 12.30pm, spokesman Derryl Acosta said. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

A handful of police cars were parked outside the synagogue in the city of Poway, just over 35km north of San Diego.

Crime tape surrounded the street in front of the building.

Synagogue members walk outside of the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California. Photograph: Denis Poroy/AP

Passover began on April 19th and ends on Saturday.

In Pittsburgh, a truck driver who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews has been charged in the October 27th rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue. He has pleaded not guilty. – AP