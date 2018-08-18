Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan dies at 80

Kofi Annan, the former United Nations secretary general, has died at the age of 80 after a short illness, his family and foundation announced on Saturday.

The Ghanaian was the seventh secretary general of the UN between 1997 and 2006 and won the Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, on April 8th, 1938, he was the first secretary general to emerge from the ranks of United Nations staff.

He died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland with his wife, Nane, and three children Ama, Kojo and Nina, by his side.

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness... pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ — Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) August 18, 2018

A file image showing the late Pope John Paul II (right) meeting the then UN secretary general Kofi Annan at the Vatican in 1997. Photograph: Reuters

Mr Annan’s foundation issued a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday morning that announced his death with “immense sadness”.

It described him as a “global statesman and deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world”.

In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations

The statement added Mr Annan, who succeeded Boutros Boutros-Ghali as UN leader, was a “son of Ghana and felt a special responsibility towards Africa”.

“In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whom Mr Annan had chosen to head the UN refugee agency, said in a statement.

A file image showing the late South African president Nelson Mandela (left) meeting the then UN secretary-general Kofi Annan (right) in 2006. Photograph: EPA

As head of UN peacekeeping operations, Mr Annan was criticised for the world body’s failure to halt the genocide in Rwanda in the 1990s.

“The UN can be improved, it is not perfect but if it didn’t exist you would have to create it,” he told the BBC’s Hard Talk during an interview for his 80th birthday last April, recorded at the Geneva Graduate Institute where he had studied

“I am a stubborn optimist, I was born an optimist and will remain an optimist,” Mr Annan added.

