Former Trump campaign manager charged with ‘conspiracy against the United States’

The former chairman of the Trump campaign has surrendered to the FBI, in the first indictment by a federal grand jury as part of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference into the US election.

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing investigation, Paul Manafort and a business associate, Rick Gates were indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money and violating federal lobbying and banking laws, the federal special counsel said on Monday.

Mr Manafort arrived to FBI headquarters in Washington DC with legal counsel this morning, with Mr Gates arriving shortly after. Both men may appear in court later today.

“The indictment contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts,” the counsel said in a statement.

Mr Manafort was a prominent figure in the Trump campaign but stood down in August 2016 over his links with pro-Russian figures in Ukraine. However, Rick Gates remained in contact with the Trump campaign and was involved with the inaugural committee.

FBI agents raided Mr Manafort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia in July and seized documents and materials.

It has previously been reported that references to $12 million in undisclosed payments to Mr Manafort from former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich were found in documents.

Robert Mueller was appointed by deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein in May as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election after Mr Trump fired the head of the FBI, James Comey. US intelligence services had already announced in January that they believed that Russia had interfered in last year’s election. But it is believed that Mr Mueller is also investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign team and Russia.

Mr Mueller’s investigation has been proceeding behind the scenes in Washington. In recent weeks former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former press secretary Sean Spicer were interviewed as the investigation into Russian collusion into the election deepened. Separate investigations are being conducted by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

President Trump has frequently dismissed allegations of connections with Russia, dismissing the investigation as a “witch-hunt.”

Earlier this year, details emerged of a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower attended by Donald Trump junior, White House advisor and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and others.

Mr Trump’s eldest son admits he attended in the hope of gaining incriminating information about Hillary Clinton.

Additional reporting: Reuters