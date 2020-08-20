Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

Former head of Breitbart accused of fraud during fundraising to help build Mexico wall

Steve Bannon: charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to a fundraising campaign to support the building of the US-Mexico border wall, the justice department said. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to US president Donald Trump, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to a fundraising campaign to support the building of the US-Mexico border wall, the justice department said on Thursday. – Reuters

More to follow.