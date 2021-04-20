Former police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, has been convicted of all three charges against him.

The 12-member jury reached a unanimous verdict in the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The verdict was reached after almost 11 hours of deliberation.

Mr Chauvin was in court for the verdict.

Sentencing will be made at a later date. Though the most serious charge – second-degree murder – can command up to 40 years in prison, sentencing guidelines suggest a shorter time for those without a criminal record.

Cities across the US were braced for unrest ahead of the verdict, 11 months after the killing of George Floyd sparked protests about racial justice across the country.

As the 12-person jury in the trial deliberated for a second day on Tuesday ahead of the announcement, several cities called-up support law enforcement personnel, ahead of any potential unrest.

Speaking in Washington, US president Joe Biden said that he hoped for the “right verdict,” noting that he had decided to speak out on the trial because the jury had been sequestered.

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. It’s overwhelming in my view,” he said.

He spoke to the family of Mr Floyd on Monday, after the closing arguments in the trial concluded and the jury began their deliberations.

Philonise Floyd, Mr Floyd’s brother who testified during the trial, said that the president had phoned the family to offer his sympathy.

“He knows how it is to lose a family member, and he knows the process of what we’re going through. So he was just letting us know that he was praying for us, hoping that everything will come out to be okay,” he said.

In Minneapolis, more than 3,000 National Guard soldiers as well as local police officers and state police have been sent to the city in recent days, with many buildings bordered up in anticipation of possible violence.

In Washington DC, the site of prolonged protests after the killing of Mr Floyd last May, the Secretary of the Army authorised the activation of unarmed troops following a request from mayor Muriel Bowser.

On Monday, the governor of Illinois activated the National Guard in response to a request from Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Chicago saw protests over the weekend, following the shooting dead of a 13-year-old boy by a police officer last month.

The death of Mr Floyd last year, as Mr Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes, prompted national and international outrage about race relations and police misconduct.

Minneapolis is also reeling from the death of another African-American man at the hands of police officers on April 11th. Officer Kim Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center after he was stopped by police for a traffic violation.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have called for Democrat Maxine Waters to be formally censured over remarks she made during a visit to Minnesota. at the weekend.

“We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational,” Ms Waters said. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

During closing arguments in the court on Monday, Judge Peter Cahill suggested that Ms Waters’ comments could be grounds for an appeal.

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” he said, after defence attorney Eric Nelson raised the issue.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Ms Waters’ comments, saying that she did not think she should apologise.

“Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the Civil Rights movement,” she said.