Five police officers shot in South Carolina, conidition not known

Five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County, authorities have said.

The sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident and said the suspect is in custody.

****Major Update****

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

Mr Kirby said three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers had been shot.

Information on their condition was not known.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted to say the “active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody.” – Associated Press