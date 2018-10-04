Five police officers shot in South Carolina, conidition not known

Three sheriff’s deputies and two city officers involved in incident

The incident took place in Florence County, South Carolina Photograph: Googe Maps

Five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County, authorities have said.

The sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident and said the suspect is in custody.

Mr Kirby said three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers had been shot.

Information on their condition was not known.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted to say the “active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody.” – Associated Press