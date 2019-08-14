Five Philadelphia police officers injured in ongoing shooting incident

Five police officers have been shot in what is still an active shooting situation in the US city of Philadelphia.

Sgt Eric Gripp tweeted Wednesday that all of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

He also said that the suspect was still firing and warned people to stay out of the Nicetown neighbourhood.

Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

The officers have been taken to area hospitals.

Temple University Hospital referred questions on the conditions of police officers to police.

A massive police presence remains with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents were responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police. – AP