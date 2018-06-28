Five people killed in gun attack at US newspaper office

Five people have been killed and several more gravely injured after a gunman opened fire in the newsroom of a Maryland newspaper on Thursday afternoon.

The gunman, who was detained by police and remained in custody, opened fire through the glass door of the Capital Gazette’s main newsroom in Annapolis.

While the attack was the latest in a series of mass shootings to take place in the United States, it potentially marks a new front in the culture of gun violence in the country in its apparent targeting of members of the media.

Police officers manned the entrances to media organisations in New York on Thursday following the attacks.

A New York police officer is seen deployed outside the New York Times building on Thursday following the fatal shooting at a Maryland newspaper. Photograph: Reuters/Brendan McDermid

President Donald Trump, who was briefed on the attack during a visit to Wisconsin, tweeted his response to the attacks. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

Tweets A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018 Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018 There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

According to police in Maryland, the gunman entered the building which houses the headquarters of the Capital and Gazette newspapers on Thursday afternoon and opened fire.

There were reports that a shotgun was used, though authorities declined to give details.

A crime and courts reporter with the newspaper who witnessed and survived the attack said the gunman “shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees”.

“Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” journalist Phil David said on twitter, adding: “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

The headquarters of the Capital Gazette, which is owned by the Baltimore Sun, is located in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, about 30 miles east of Washington DC.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan said he was “devastated” at the news.

“Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis,” he tweeted, adding that he was in contact with local authorities. “Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

The attack is the latest mass shooting to unfold in America in the last eight months, following gun attacks in Florida, Texas and Las Vegas.

Though the wave of mass shooting have prompted call for a tightening of gun laws in the United States, there have been few changes to gun laws at a federal level.