Five injured in stabbing at rabbi’s home in New York suburb

An intruder with a large knife burst into the home of a Hasidic rabbi in a New York suburb Saturday, stabbing five people just as they were gathering to light candles for Hanukkah, officials and a witness said.

It was a terrifying scene, the officials and witness reported, saying the violence occurred at about 10pm as numerous people were celebrating Hanukkah at the home of the rabbi, Chaim Rottenberg, in Monsey, which is in an area with a large population of ultra-Orthodox Jews.

“I was praying for my life,” said Aron Kohn, 65, who said he was in the rabbi’s home at the time. “He started attacking people right away as soon as he came in the door. We didn’t have time to react at all.” “We saw him pull a knife out of a case,” Mr Kohn said. “It was about the size of a broomstick.”

Mr Kohn said that after the attacker fled, he tried to enter a synagogue next door, Congregation Netzach Yisroel, which is led by Rottenberg. But people inside the synagogue apparently heard screams from the rabbi’s home and, fearful, locked the door so the attacker could not get in, Mr Kohn said.

Police officials announced around midnight that a suspect had been caught, but they did not immediately indicate whether they were investigating the violence as an anti-Semitic hate crime. “The suspect fled the scene, but he is in custody at this time,” police officials said.

Michael Specht, the town supervisor for Ramapo, which includes Monsey, said a suspect had been arrested in New York City. The suspect’s identity was not disclosed by the authorities. “Obviously, there’s been a history in the region of violent attacks upon the Orthodox community,” Mr Specht said. “This is something very nightmarish to have happen in our town.”

Yossi Gestetner, a co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, a group that covers New York and New Jersey, said one of the victims was the rabbi’s son. “The house had many dozens of people in there,” Mr Gestetner said in a phone interview. “It was a Hanukkah celebration.”

Peggy Green, a Monsey resident who is Jewish, said she was at the Evergreen Kosher Market at around 10pm when she heard there had been a stabbing nearby on Forshay Road.

Ms Green said the market, which is usually open until midnight Saturdays and was busy with people shopping for Hanukkah parties, closed early. Ms Green, who lives nearby, said she tried to drive near the rabbi’s home but found Forshay Road blocked off by a long line of ambulances and police cars. “It’s very scary,” she said of being Jewish in Rockland County, adding that she thinks synagogues should have more armed security.

Ed Day, the county executive for Rockland County, which is northwest of New York City, condemned the attack. “Law enforcement in Rockland will leave no stone unturned as they bring those guilty of this crime to swift and severe justice,” Mr Day said in a statement.

The attack came after a surge in anti-Semitic violence in the New York region. On Friday, the police in New York City stepped up patrols in three Brooklyn neighbourhoods after what officials called an “alarming” increase in incidents. Last month, an Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed just steps from a local synagogue as he was walking to morning prayers. No one has been charged in that attack, and officials have not determined that it was a bias crime.

Rockland County, a collection of five towns northwest of New York City, has a population of more than 300,000. About 31 per cent of the population is Jewish, according to the state, and the county has one of the largest concentrations of ultra-Orthodox Jews in the country.

The ultra-Orthodox population has surged in recent years as Hasidic families from Queens and Brooklyn, priced out of their neighborhoods, moved to the suburbs. “The community is terrified,” said Evan Bernstein, the New York regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, who was at the crime scene in Monsey on Saturday night. “They are very, very scared.”

Orthodox Jews in Monsey were already rattled by recent assaults against Jews that took place in the last week in Brooklyn, as well as a deadly anti-Semitic shooting at a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, this month, he said. Three people, two of them Orthodox Jews, were killed at the market, which was at the center of a growing Hasidic Jewish community.

Officials later declared the attack an act of domestic terrorism and said it was fueled by the assailants’ anti-Semitic beliefs. While officials have not yet said whether they are investigating the stabbing Saturday night as a hate crime, Mr Bernstein said Orthodox community members he had spoken with felt the circumstances made them feel as though they were being targeted.

“This spate of assaults that we saw this past week was unlike anything I’ve experienced in my 6 1/2 years at the ADL,” he said. “And then, to have that really bookended with what happened in Jersey City and now, here in Monsey.”–New York Times