Five friends among eight killed in Manhattan attack

A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down cyclists and pedestrians in New York killing eight people in what the city’s mayor called “a particularly cowardly act of terror”.

Five friends from Argentina celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation were among those killed. The men were reportedly part of a group of 10 friends exploring Manhattan on bicycles when the truck struck.

The attacker careered down a popular cycle path a few streets from the World Trade Centre memorial injuring at least 11 people.

The 29-year-old driver, named by authorities as Sayfullo Saipov, was shot in the stomach by police and arrested after jumping out of the van with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand and shouting “Allahu Akbar!”

The suspect, originally from Uzbekistan, has a Florida driving licence but may have been living in New Jersey.

Uber confirmed that Saipov was one if its drivers, and the company said he passed a background check and had been actively driving on the platform for more than six months.

He has since been banned from the Uber app. “We are horrified by this senseless act of violence,” the company said in a statement.

The driver in Tuesday’s attack barrelled along the bike path in a rented Home Depot truck for the equivalent of about 14 blocks, more than a kilometre, before slamming into a small yellow school bus.

Panic

The mayhem and the burst of police gunfire set off panic in the neighbourhood and left the pavement strewn with mangled bicycles and bodies that were soon covered with sheets.

Eugene Duffy, a chef at a waterfront restaurant, said: “So many police came and they didn’t know what was happening. People were screaming. Females were screaming at the top of their lungs.”

Police closed off streets across the western edge of Manhattan along the Hudson River and officers rushed into the neighbourhood just as people were preparing for Halloween festivities, including the big annual parade through Greenwich Village.

Hours after the attack, the names of the first victims emerged as Argentina’s foreign ministry said Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi had died. The group were marking three decades since their graduation from Polytechnic College in the city of Rosario in central Argentina. A sixth Argentinian man with the group, Martin Ludovico Marro, was taken to the Presbyterian hospital in Manhattan. A Belgian national was also among the dead, the country’s deputy prime minister said.

An image from a video shows Saifullah Saipov being apprehended by police. Photograph: YouTube/Tawhid Kabir

“This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them,” New York’s mayor Bill de Blasio said.

New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo called it a “lone wolf” attack and said there was no evidence to suggest it was part of a wider plot.

On Twitter, president Donald Trump called it “another attack by a very sick and deranged person” and declared, “NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

While police did not specifically blame the Islamic State group for the New York bloodshed, Mr Trump railed against the extremist group, tweeting, “We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!”

Truck driver

Records show Saipov was a commercial truck driver who formed a pair of businesses in Ohio after moving to the US.

The first business, Sayf Motors Inc, used the address of a family friend near Cincinnati with whom Saipov had stayed for a couple of weeks after his arrival in the country.

The second, Bright Auto LLC, used an address near Cleveland.

A trucking industry website listed Saipov at a Paterson, New Jersey, address that authorities were searching on Tuesday night.

Handout police photograph of Saifullah Saipov. Photograph: Getty Images

Court records related to trucking-related infractions list Saipov with addresses in Paterson and the Cleveland suburbs.

The family friend with whom Saipov stayed in Ohio, Dilnoza Abdusamatova, told The Cincinnati Enquirer Saipov was “really calm” and worked hard.

“He always used to work,” Ms Abdusamatova said. “He wouldn’t go to parties or anything. He only used to come home and rest and leave and go back to work.”

Police said Saipov rented the truck at about 2pm in New Jersey, entering the bike path about an hour later on West Street a few blocks from the new World Trade Centre, the site of the deadliest terror attack in US history.

The truck then turned at Chambers Street, hitting the school bus and injuring two adults and two children. – AP