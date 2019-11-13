First public hearings in Trump impeachment inquiry under way

The impeachment inquiry into US president Donald Trump will reach a critical juncture on Wednesday when politicians launch their first televised public hearings, marking a new phase that could determine the fate of his tumultuous presidency.

Democrats leading the US House of Representatives inquiry have summoned three US diplomats – all of whom have previously expressed alarm in closed-door testimony about Mr Trump’s dealings with Ukraine – to detail their concerns under the glare of wall-to-wall news coverage this week. The public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.

With a potential television audience of tens of millions looking on, two witnesses – William Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing European and Eurasian affairs – will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Mr Taylor, a career diplomat and former US Army officer, previously served as US ambassador to Ukraine and is now the chargé d’affaires of the US embassy in Kiev. Kent oversees Ukraine policy at the state department.

Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans, who will also be able to question the witnesses, have crafted a defence strategy that will argue he did nothing wrong when he asked Ukraine’s new president to investigate prominent Democrat Joe Biden, a former US vice-president and key 2020 re-election rival.

This week’s hearings may pave the way for the Democratic-led House to approve articles of impeachment – formal charges – against Mr Trump. That would lead to a trial in the Senate on whether to convict Mr Trump of those charges and remove him from office. Republicans control the Senate and have shown little support for Mr Trump’s removal.

Both sides are playing to a sharply polarised electorate as they move deeper into a six-week-old investigation that has cast a shadow over Mr Trump’s presidency.

It has been two decades since Americans last witnessed impeachment proceedings against a president. Republicans, who then controlled the House, brought impeachment charges against former president Bill Clinton in a scandal involving his sexual relationship with a White House intern. The Senate ultimately voted to keep Mr Clinton in office.

Only two US presidents ever have been impeached and none have been removed through the impeachment process. Republican Richard Nixon resigned as he faced almost certain impeachment in 1974 over the Watergate scandal.

The focus of the inquiry is on a July 25th telephone call in which Mr Trump asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open a corruption investigation into Mr Biden and his son Hunter and into a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 US election. Hunter Biden had worked for a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma.

Withholding

Democrats are looking into whether Mr Trump abused his power by withholding $391 million (€355m) in security aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Kiev into conducting investigations politically beneficial to Trump. The money – approved by the US Congress to help Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country – was later provided to Ukraine.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing, derided some of the current and former US officials who have appeared before committees as “Never Trumpers” and branded the investigation a witch hunt aimed at hurting his re-election changes.

Before the start of the hearing, Trump continued to raise doubts about the witnesses’ loyalties, tweeting “NEVER TRUMPERS” and reiterating a refrain echoed by his political supporters: “READ THE TRANSCRIPT.”

A pair of protesters stood outside the Capitol building holding signs reading “Remove Trump” and “Trump Lies all the Time”. Inside, a long line of journalists and members of the public waited to enter the hearing room, where Americans will hear directly for the first time from people involved in events that sparked the congressional inquiry.

Mr Trump also suggested on Tuesday that he would likely release the transcript of an April 12th conversation with Mr Zelenskiy this week but gave no other details.

Lawmakers leading the inquiry released transcripts of closed-door testimony last week showing that Mr Taylor said a White House-led effort to pressure Kiev to investigate Ukrainian energy company Burisma was motivated by a desire to help Mr Trump win re-election next year.

Mr Taylor testified he had been concerned to learn that security aid to Ukraine, as well as a White House meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy, had been delayed for political reasons.

Mr Kent said he had been alarmed by efforts by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and others to pressure Ukraine. Mr Kent said Mr Giuliani – who Democrats have accused of conducting a shadow foreign policy effort in Ukraine to benefit the president – had conducted a “campaign full of lies” against Marie Yovanovitch, who was abruptly pulled from her post as US ambassador to Ukraine in May. She will give public testimony on Friday.

Mr Taylor and Mr Kent were testifying together because “they both were witness to the full storyline of the president’s misconduct,” an official working on the impeachment inquiry said. – Reuters