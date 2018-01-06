‘Fire and Fury’ revelations will bring down Trump, author claims

The author of a book that is highly critical of Donald Trump’s first year as US president has said his revelations are likely to bring an end to the Republican’s time in the White House.

Michael Wolff told BBC radio that his conclusion in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House that Mr Trump is not fit to do the job was becoming a widespread view.

“I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect,” Wolff said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

“The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job...Suddenly everywhere people are going ‘oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes’. That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end ... this presidency.”

Mr Trump has dismissed the book as full of lies. In a series of tweets, he denied ever speaking to Wolff for the book and lashed out at his one-time adviser who helped land him in the White House, Steve Bannon, dubbing him “sloppy Steve”.

Wolff has defended his work and people queued up in book shops across America to buy copies of the book, the release of which was brought forward after the threat of legal action by the Trump administration.

‘Fitness for office’

He has claimed Mr Trump’s “senior advisers, family members, every single one of them, questions his intelligence and fitness for office”.

Tweet: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/949498795074736129

But while several analysts, as well as Trump allies, questioned the veracity of some of Mr Wolff’s claims, the controversy has increased pressure on Mr Trump, particularly in relation to comments attributed to Mr Bannon about the Russia investigation.

Mr Trump headed for the splendid isolation of his Camp David presidential retreat on Friday amid the controversy around the book, hoping to concentrate on policy and looming elections in talks with congressional Republican leaders.

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist,” he earlier said on Twitter.

Wolff responded by insisting that he stood by his reporting on how White House staff questioned the president’s mental stability. “I will tell you the one description that everyone gave, everyone has in common,” he said. “They all say, ‘He is like a child,’ and what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification. It’s all about him. He just has to be satisfied in the moment.”

The president will strive to steady the ship when he holds talks with the House speaker, Paul Ryan, and Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, at the rustic Camp David in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain this weekend.

Nemesis

Mr Trump’s takedown of Mr Bannon in recent days is likely to be welcomed by Mr McConnell, a longtime nemesis. Soon after Mr Trump issued a statement this week saying Mr Bannon had “lost his mind”, the Kentucky senator’s team tweeted a gif of him smiling.

With a hint of glee, Mr McConnell told reporters on Thursday: “I’d like to associate myself with what the president had to say about Steve Bannon yesterday.”

But while Mr Ryan is likely to share that sentiment, the Republican leaders could also clash. Mr Ryan is eager to scale back the nation’s entitlement programmes, such as food stamps and housing subsidies, a move likely to prove popular with conservative campaign donors. Mr Trump has said he wants to tackle welfare reform but Mr McConnell is wary of the idea, saying publicly that it is unlikely to be taken up this year.

In a chamber that he controls just 51-49, Mr McConnell would need nine Democratic votes - a highly improbable scenario. Democrats have condemned welfare reform as an attempt to pay for recent tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy.

An alternative priority is Mr Trump’s much-talked about $1tn infrastructure plan, which has potential for bipartisan support that could be useful in an election year.

But Democrats have shown little enthusiasm for Republican ideas of financing it by cutting other programmes. The difficult climate for Republicans in the midterm elections is also likely to be on the agenda, with the House majority leader, Kevin McCarthy of California, House majority whip, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and Senate majority whip, John Cornyn of Texas, also reportedly in attendance.

The Camp David summit also takes place against the backdrop of a new year hangover in Congress - unfinished business from 2017 that includes thorny agenda items such as spending and immigration.

Congressional leaders and the White House are currently locked into high stakes negotiations over a budget deal that should have been resolved last spring and will probably consume Washington until the January 19th deadline to avert a partial government shutdown. - Reuterts/Guardian