FBI agent doing backflip in a bar shoots man in the leg

An FBI agent is under investigation after he accidentally discharged his firearm as he performed a backflip at a Denver nightclub.

The off-duty agent was dancing when the handgun fell from his waistband holster. It fired as he went to pick it up, wounding another customer in the leg.

The man, who was not badly injured, was taken to a local hospital, a Denver police spokesman said.

The agent, whose identity wasn’t released, was dancing at the Mile High spirits distillery and tasting bar at around 12.45am on Saturday when the incident occurred, the spokesman added.

Police interviewed the agent before releasing him to an FBI supervisor. An investigation is continuing, and any charges will be determined by the Denver district attorney’s office, officer Marika Putnam said.

A Denver FBI spokeswoman declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation. - Agencies