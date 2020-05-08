Father and son charged with murder of black jogger in US

A father and son have been charged with murder in Georgia following widespread public outrage over the killing of a 25-year-old black jogger in February.

Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead in Brunswick, Georgia on a Sunday afternoon in February, after two men pursued him in a truck, carrying a shotgun and a handgun.

The two men were identified as Gregory McMichael (64) and his son Travis (34) . While neither man was arrested or charged at the time, the incident resurfaced this week after video footage of the shooting emerged on social media.

Mr McMichael is a former police officer and investigator who retired last year.

According to the original police report filed after the incident, the elder Mr Mc Michael told officers that he believed that Mr Arbery was a person suspected of breaking-in to several homes in the area. When he saw him jog by near his house he called his son and the two pursued Mr Arbery in their truck. He alleges that his son called on Mr Arbery to stop, but then the jogger attacked him and shots ensued.

Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead in Februrary in Brusnwick Georgia. Photograph: Arbery family via New York Times

However, video footage that emerged showed that this was not the case. Travis McMichael appears to enter into an altercation with Mr Arbery. Three shots are fired and the victim falls to the ground.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday night said that the two men had been arrested. They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault and were taken into custody before being transported to the Glynn County Jail.

Thursday night’s arrests followed growing outcry about the incident after footage of the attack surfaced.

Asked about the incident on Thursday before the arrests were announced, president Donald Trump said he was getting a full report on the matter. “My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman. It’s a very sad thing.”

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden described the killing as a “grave injustice” during a video conference event with African-American leaders in Florida yesterday.

Earlier he tweeted: “The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder.

Speaking to CBS news this week, Mr Arbery’s mother said she hoped the video “proves that my son was not committing a crime. He was out for his daily jog and he was hunted down like an animal and killed.”

Actor Whoopi Goldberg was among those who called for Mr Trump to comment on the case.

The killing of Mr Arbery has revived memories of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old African American who was fatally shot in Florida eight years ago on his way home from a convenience store. The case spawned the Black Lives Matter movement and threw a spotlight on the disproportional targetting of black men by law enforcement officials.

Gun ownership is legal in the state of Georgia. It also operates a controversial “stand your ground” law which states that a person does not have a duty to retreat if he or she reasonably believes that force is necessary to defend him or herself.