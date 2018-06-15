Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort sent to jail pending trial

A federal judge on Friday sent President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, to jail pending trial, after Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged him last week with witness tampering.

Manafort, who has been a focus of Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 US presidential election, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday before US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington.

But the judge revoked Manafort’s bail conditions, sending him to jail.

The move made Manafort the first Trump campaign official to be jailed as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In issuing her ruling, Judge Jackson said she had “struggled” with the decision but she could not “turn a blind eye” to his conduct.

“You have abused the trust placed in you six months ago,” she said.

Manafort has been indicted by Mr Mueller in both Washington and Virginia on a raft of charges, including conspiracy against the United States. His trial in the Washington case is scheduled for September.

Manafort’s trial on the related charges in Virginia is set for July 25th. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Manafort is currently confined to his home in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, and forced to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Judge Jackson had previously rebuffed Manafort’s repeated requests to end his home confinement in exchange for pledging $10 million (€8.6m) in real estate as collateral.

A federal grand jury indicted Manafort and a longtime associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, last week on charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice, adding to the multiple felony counts he already faced.

The charges do not relate to his work on the Trump campaign or involve allegations of Russian election interference.

Witness tampering

Manafort (69) and Kilimnik are accused of attempting to tamper with witnesses in the case by trying to get them to lie about the nature of their Ukrainian political work.

Prosecutors say Manafort and Kilimnik tried to get the two witnesses to say that lobbying work carried out by clandestinely paid former politicians only occurred in Europe and not the US, a contention the two witnesses said they knew to be false.

The distinction matters because unregistered foreign lobbying in the US is a crime, while lobbying solely in Europe would be outside the special counsel’s jurisdiction.

Manafort’s lawyers have accused prosecutors of conjuring a “sinister plot” out of “innocuous” contacts.

They filed a memo written by one of the witnesses for Manafort that his lawyers say shows the work of the group, known as the Hapsburg group, was European focused.

In response, prosecutors filed additional documents showing extensive lobbying contacts by the group in the US, which they said showed “the falsity of his representation”.

One of the documents was a 2013 memo from Manafort to former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.

It described how Manafort had designed a programme that used the Hapsburg members to lobby US politicians and influence American public opinion, including meetings on Capitol Hill.

Manafort also pleaded not guilty to the latest indictment on Friday.

Kilimnik, who prosecutors say is living in Russia, did not appear in court.

Mr Mueller’s team has said that Kilimnik has ties to Russian intelligence agencies, a claim he has previously denied.

Manafort will remain in jail while he awaits trial in both Washington and Virginia over the next few months.

He faces several felony charges — including tax evasion, bank fraud, money-laundering conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent — related to his Ukrainian political work, money he funnelled through offshore accounts and loans he took out on property in the US.–PA and Reuters