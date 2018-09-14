Ex-Trump aide Manafort ‘close to plea deal with Mueller’

US president Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is nearing a plea deal with US prosecutors to avoid a second criminal trial, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

It remains unclear if the deal will include Manafort co-operating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

A move by Manafort to co-operate could be a blow to Mr Trump, while an outright guilty plea with no co-operation would resolve a cloud over the president ahead of congressional elections in less than two months.

“It’s close but not there yet,” one of the sources said about negotiations over a deal.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in Washington DC on Monday in Manafort’s second trial in federal court on charges including conspiring to launder money and defraud the United States, and failing to register as a foreign agent for the tens of millions of dollars he earned lobbying for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

Manafort was convicted in Virginia on eight counts of bank and tax fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts in the first trial that ended last month. Prosecutors said he evaded taxes on $16 million laundered through shell companies overseas.

The talks over a deal come ahead of a planned hearing in Washington on Friday where the judge, among other things, is scheduled to rule on evidence to be allowed at trial. Manafort could plead guilty at the hearing, one of the sources said.

Cutting losses

Three members of Manafort’s defence team - Kevin Downing, Thomas Zehnle and Richard Westling - declined to comment as they entered their office on Thursday evening. Mr Mueller’s spokesman Peter Carr declined to comment on the possible deal, which was first reported by ABC News. Manafort’s wife Kathleen also declined to answer questions.

Joshua Dressler, a law professor at Ohio State University, said it made sense that Manafort (69) was considering cutting his losses and avoiding the time and money needed to defend himself against a second trial.

Manafort is already facing 8 to 10 years in prison from the eight guilty counts in Virginia, terms that may not change significantly no matter the outcome of the second trial.

Manafort worked for five months on Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign, including three as chairman. He resigned in August 2016 following a news report linking him to covert payments from a pro-Kremlin political party in Ukraine.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who is representing Mr Trump in the Russia investigation, previously told the Politico news outlet that taking a plea deal to avoid a second trial would not crush Manafort’s chances of receiving an eventual presidential pardon.

Mr Trump has not said whether he would pardon Manafort but he has not publicly ruled it out.

Manafort was at a controversial meeting at Trump Tower in 2016 where Russians were offering “dirt” on election opponent Hillary Clinton. Trump’s critics have pointed to the meeting as evidence of the collusion with Russia that Trump denies.

“I don’t think he has any information that would hurt the president,” Mr Giuliani told Reuters.

Mr Trump praised Manafort last month for not entering into a plea agreement, as the president’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen had. “Unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to ‘break’ - make up stories in order to get a deal. Such respect for a brave man!”, Mr Trump wrote on Twitter on August 22nd.–Reuters