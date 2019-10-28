Emotional Katie Hill condemns ‘horrible smear campaign’ by right-wing foes

The Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill, who has quit amid allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a member of her staff, released an emotional video on Monday, attacking what she called a “co-ordinated campaign” by Republicans and right-wing media.

Ms Hill (32) was elected in California last year and was seen as a rising millennial star. But last week the House of Representatives ethics committee launched an investigation into whether she had an inappropriate relationship with an aide in her congressional office, which is banned under House rules.

She denied the claim in a letter to constituents but did admit to an “inappropriate” relationship with a different, unnamed staffer on her congressional campaign. Compromising photos of Ms Hill and alleged text messages from her to the female staffer surfaced online in a right-wing outlet and on DailyMail.com.

The congresswoman, who is involved in a divorce, announced her resignation on Sunday and followed up with the video statement in which she condemned “my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives”.

Wearing a purple jacket against a backdrop of an office window and American flag, she continued: “This co-ordinated campaign carried out by the right-wing media and Republican opponents, enabling and perpetuating my husband’s abuse by providing him a platform, is disgusting and unforgivable and they will be held accountable.

New fight

Ms Hill – one of the few openly bisexual women in Congress – said she had been the victim of “a horrible smear campaign”. She did not offer a direct apology.

But she said she could not allow herself to be “a distraction” from the constitutional crisis currently facing America – presumably a reference to House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Ms Hill thanked supporters and vowed to continue to fight for democracy, justice and equality.

“And I will also take up a new fight,” she said. “I will fight to ensure that no one else has to live through that I just experienced. Some people call this electronic assault, digital exploitation; others call it revenge porn. As a victim of it, I call it one of the worst things we can do to our sisters and our daughters.”

She added: “I will not allow my experience to scare off other young women or girls from running for office. For the sake of all of us, we cannot let that happen. I’m hurt, I’m angry, the path that I saw most clearly for myself is no longer there.”

Ms Hill fought back tears as she concluded: “I never claimed to be perfect but I never thought my imperfections would be weaponised and used to try to destroy me and the community I have loved for my entire life. For that, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Ms Hill has not provided evidence of abuse by her husband, Kenneth Heslep, but claims she turned elsewhere for companionship because of their intolerable relationship.

According to the Associated Press, court papers show that Mr Heslep argues he was rejected by an ambitious wife after agreeing to be a stay-at-home husband. He says she left him soon after being elected to Congress.

“Our agreement was that I would stay at home and take care of all the domestic duties and responsibilities while [Ms Hill] worked,” Mr Heslep said in documents filed in July in Los Angeles superior court, the AP reported.

Reaction to the resignation was divided, with some arguing Ms Hill was the victim of an alienating husband who put out “revenge porn” and found the media and political operatives only too willing to conspire.

Robby Soave, editor of Reason magazine and author of Panic Attack: Young Radicals in the Age of Trump, tweeted: “The more I read about Katie Hill . . . the more it seems like she should not resign, at least not without an investigation. Her ex sounds like the bad guy here, and this story has only become significant because of a horrific invasion of her privacy.”

Violations

Ms Hill has asked US Capitol police to investigate potential legal violations in the posting and distribution of the photos online without her consent.

The House ethics committee investigation was triggered by allegations that Ms Hill had a sexual relationship with her legislative director, Graham Kelly, in possible violation of a House rule that came about following the #MeToo movement.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Ms Hill in a statement on Sunday for bringing “a powerful commitment to her community and a bright vision for the future” to the House.

But she added: “She has acknowledged errors in judgment that made her continued service as a member untenable. We must ensure a climate of integrity and dignity in the Congress, and in all workplaces.”

Ms Hill’s political descent was as swift as her rise. In the 2018 midterms she won the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles county, reflecting a wider sweep as Democrats regained the chamber.

She beat two-term Republican Stephen Knight, capturing the district for her party for the first time since 1990.

– Guardian