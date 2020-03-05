Elizabeth Warren ends US presidential campaign, say reports

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren is suspending her presidential campaign, according to reports.

Ms Warren, who has been campaigning for the Democratic nomination for more than a year, is expected to tell her campaign staff and supporters later on Thursday that she is ending her White House run.

Despite polling strongly at several points last year – particularly in the early autumn – Ms Warren failed to capitalise on her strong policy experience and widespread appeal, particularly to white college-educated women.

The senator has failed to win a single state since her campaign started, and her third-place finish in Massachusetts and fourth-place finish in her native Oklahoma on Super Tuesday were seen as major blows to her campaign.

In an email to supporters on Wednesday, her campaign manager said Ms Warren was reassessing her path forward after a “disappointing” Super Tuesday.

It is not clear if Ms Warren will endorse another candidate. She shares much ideological ground with Bernie Sanders, particularly in the field of healthcare and the need to disrupt corporate power in America. However, they clashed earlier this year amid reports that Ms Sanders told her during a private meeting that he felt Americans would not vote for a woman candidate.

Some Sanders supporters, including Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, suggested this week that Ms Warren should step down in order to bolster the Sanders candidacy and unite the progressive vote.

Ms Warren’s exit from the race means that Tulsi Gabbard, the congresswoman from Hawaii, remains the only remaining female candidate.

On Wednesday former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race and threw his support and resources behind Joe Biden.

Mr Bloomberg announced his decision after a poor performance on Super Tuesday, when he won only one territory – the tiny island of American Samoa.