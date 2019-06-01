Eleven people shot dead in Virginia Beach attack

A disgruntled city employee opened fire at the municipal centre in Virginia Beach on Friday, killing 11 people and wounding at least six others before he was killed himself, the city’s police chief said.

Chief James Cervera said the precise circumstances of the shooting in the coastal resort city remained under investigation. A police officer was among those who were struck by gunfire but survived.

Cervera said the suspect was a longtime current municipal employee, and described him as “disgruntled”. The gunman shot “indiscriminately” at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building.

Mr Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect, who was employed by the city’s Public Works Department.

The shooting happened shortly after 4pm local time at Building Two of the municipal centre complex, a facility which houses the city’s public works and utilities next door to City Hall.

Virginia Beach, which sits on the Atlantic coast at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, is the state’s most populous city, with roughly 450,000 year-round residents.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said at a news conference with the police chief. “The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbours, colleagues.”

Earlier, the Virginia Beach Police Department in a series of posts on Twitter advised the public to avoid the area.

Six people were sent from the scene of the shooting to hospitals in the region, according to a spokesman for the Sentara Healthcare system . Their conditions were not disclosed.

A public works employee told a local NBC television news affiliate that employees were at their desks when gunshots rang out, and recounted seeing a badly injured woman in a stairwell, WAVY-TV reported on its website.

City Councilwoman Barbara Henley told the Virginian-Pilot she had just pulled up to the City Hall building when she noticed municipal employees standing outside using their mobile phones, and someone told her there was a shooting and she should leave. Henley had got back in her car when she heard a male voice shout “Get down” as bystanders scattered. She told the newspaper: “I was scared to death.” – Reuters, AP