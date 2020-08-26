Eamon Ryan says Government has lost confidence in Hogan

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said the Government has lost confidence in EU commissioner Phil Hogan.

Mr Ryan said the lack of “immediate transparency”, explanation and apology from Mr Hogan caused the Government to lose confidence in Mr Hogan.

The Green Party leader said the Government’s loss of confidence in Mr Hogan was related to a fear that the public would lose confidence in the process around controlling the spread of coronavirus.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had requested details from Mr Hogan of his movements in Ireland prior to his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which appeared to contravene Covid-19 guidelines.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the leaders of the three Government parties said that “concerns remain” about Mr Hogan’s movements after arriving in Ireland last month and the manner in which he has explained them.

Senior sources confirmed it remained the view of the Government that Mr Hogan should resign as commissioner, and it is understood that Dr von der Leyen is aware of this.

Mr Ryan said Mr Hogan was accountable to Dr von der Leyen and not the Government and it was up to her to make a decision on his future.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall earlier said that statements from Mr Hogan about his movements around Ireland while he should have been in self-isolation had raised more questions and had not provided answers.

The commissioner had lost the confidence of the public with his “cavalier” attitude, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Shortall said she believed his position was untenable and he needed to do the right thing and step down.

“The longer this goes on it is bringing the country into disrepute.”

The controversies of the last week in relation to the breaches of guidelines that Mr Hogan had engaged in were a distraction from the Government’s response to Covid-19, she added.

“It is unfair at the very least for the commissioner to continue this controversy.”

Mr Hogan needed to provide full answers about his breach of public health guidelines.

“His behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

Ms Shortall said that the “drip feeding” of information meant that what information had been received to date was “incomplete and inconsistent.”