Double success for Dunlevy and McCrystal at Para-cycling Road World Cup

Having won the tandem time trial at the Para-cycling World Cup in Ostend, Belgium, on Friday, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal were successful again when they won Sunday’s road race.

They beat British duo Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall and the Kiwis Emma Foy and Hannah Van Kampen, with the silver and bronze medallists swopping position from Friday’s race against the clock.

The superb performance echoes their doubles at both the 2017 and 2018 world championships, and adds to their gold and silver medals in the time trial and road race in the Rio Paralympics.

Mechanical problem

At the Giro d’Italia, Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) was best on stage eight, a 34.8km time trial from Riccione to San Marino. The Slovenian beat world hour record holder Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) by 11 seconds, with the latter denied victory by a mechanical problem close to the finish. Eddie Dunbar was 54th, four minutes 29 seconds back, while Conor Dunne was 119th.

Race leader Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) had a strong showing and fended off Roglic in the overall standings. He is still one minute 50 seconds ahead, with Dunbar in 49th overall. The Irishman is 11th in the best young rider ranking.

Paracycling road World Cup, Ostend, Belgium

Tandem road race: 1, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (Ireland); 2, L. Fachie and C. Hall (Great Britain); 3, E. Foy and H. Van Kampen (New Zealand)

Tandem time trial: 1, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (Ireland) 39 mins 12.26 secs; 2, E. Foy and H. Van Kampen (New Zealand) 39 mins 31.59 secs; 3, L. Fachie and C. Hall (Great Britain) 39 mins 34.82 secs

Giro d’Italia, Italy (WorldTour)

Stage 8, Riccione to San Marino: 1, Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) 34.8 kilometres in 51 mins 52 secs; 2, V. Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) at 11 secs; 3, B. Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) at 1 min 0 secs; 4, V. Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at 1 min 5 secs; 5, T. Kangert (EF Education First) at 1 min mins 10 secs; 6, C. Haga (Team Sunweb) at 1 min 14 secs

Irish: 54, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 4 mins 29 secs; 119, C. Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) at 7 mins 5 secs

General classification after stage 9: 1, Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) 36 hours 8 mins 32 secs; 2, P. Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 1 min 50 secs; 3, N. Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) at 2 mins 21 secs; 4, J. Rojas (Movistar Team) at 2 mins 33 secs; 5, F. Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) at 2 mins 36 secs; 6, A. Amador (Movistar Team) at 2 mins 39 secs

Irish: 49, E.Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 16 mins 1 secs; 150, C. Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) at 1 hours 16 mins 48 secs

Points classification: 1, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) 150 pts; 2, A. Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 98; 3, C. Ewan (Lotto Soudal) 91

Mountains classification: 1, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 32 pts; 2, P. Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) 22; 3, F. Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) 18

Young riders classification: 1, Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale 3) at 6 hours 10 mins 53 secs; 2, V. Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) at 1 min 6 secs; 3, G. Carboni (Bardiani CSF) at 1 min 9 secs

Irish: 11, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 13 mins 40 secs

Hilltown Grand Prix: 1, Lindsay Watson (Powerhouse Sport); 2, D. Shearer (Phoenix CC); 3, R. Maybin (Ballymena RC); 4, D. Woods (Newry Wheelers CC); 5, K. Phillips (Bikehouse CC); 6, G. O’Neill (Newry Wheelers)

Unplaced A2 rider: Adam Skeet (Northern Dave Kane)

A3 event: 1, Ciaran Cahoon (Clan Eireann); 2, N. Keown (North Down CC); 3, T. Moriarty (O’Leary Stone Kanturk); 4, S. Millar (North Down CC); 5, S. McCaughey (Phoenix CC)

A4 event: 1, Conor Verbruggen (Bray Wheelers); 2, S. Og Harrigan (Foyle CC); 3, M. McParland (Newry Wheelers); 4, G. Phair (Portadown CC); 5, D. Mitchell (McNally Swords CC)