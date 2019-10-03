Donald Trump urges China to investigate Joe Biden and son

Donald Trump has urged China to investigate Joe Biden, the former US vice-president, blatantly encouraging a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 presidential election even as Democrats pursue an impeachment investigation into similar requests to Ukraine’s president.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened in Ukraine, ” the US president told reporters on Thursday.

The public call for China to investigate Mr Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, comes as US trade negotiators continue to engage in talks with their Chinese counterparts in an attempt to secure a deal to end the escalating trade war between the economic powers.

Mr Trump has asked several world leaders for help either to investigate the Biden family or to assist a review of the Russia investigation concluded earlier this year by special counsel Robert Mueller.

In addition to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mr Trump has made requests to Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, and has reportedly also asked British prime minister Boris Johnson for help.

Asked on Thursday if he had asked China’s president, Xi Jinping, to investigate the Bidens, Mr Trump replied: “I haven’t, but its certainly something we can start thinking about.”

Someone should inform the president that impeachable offenses committed on national television still count. https://t.co/ABObD2Ie4S — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 3, 2019

Mr Trump was speaking as the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives moves ahead quickly with an investigation into a controversial July 25th telephone call with Mr Zelenskiy, in which Mr Trump asked his counterpart to investigate Mr Biden and his son Hunter.

Whistleblower

Mr Trump and his supporters have alleged – without offering evidence to back up the claims – that Mr Biden pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor to stop an investigation into a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, where Hunter Biden was once a board member.

The July 25th call is the subject of the whistleblower complaint that has sparked the impeachment investigation. It came a week after Mr Trump ordered his staff to withhold almost $400 million in congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine to help it counter Russia.

Mr Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have in recent months pushed unfounded theories that, while serving as Barack Obama’s vice-president, Mr Biden helped his son do business in Ukraine and in China. After the release of the whistleblower report last week, Mr Trump has doubled down on the claims to deflect attention from the accusations that he faces.

As he prepared to board his Marine One helicopter on Thursday, Mr Trump called on Mr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens – a move that critics say is an inappropriate use of his office for personal gain, since Mr Biden could be his Democratic rival in the 2020 election.

“I would say President Zelenskiy, I would recommend they start an investigation into the Bidens,” Mr Trump said.

While Mr Trump has decided on a strategy of suggesting that Democrats are covering up corruption involving Mr Biden, his public comments will provide more evidence to investigators who are examining whether he is inappropriately using his office for political purposes as he gears up for his re-election battle in 2020.

Nick Burns, a former top US diplomat who supports Mr Biden for president, told CNN that Mr Trump should be disqualified from office based on his call for China to investigate the Bidens.

“I don’t think he’s fit for office based on what he said on China and also on Ukraine,” he said. “It’s an open invitation to the government of China. They will use their cyber means ... their black arts ... It is simply wrong to suggest don’t worry about what the president says.”

Inquiry

While Mr Trump spoke, Kurt Volker, the former US special envoy to Ukraine who resigned last week after his name was associated with Mr Giuliani’s efforts to investigate the Bidens, was being deposed on Capitol Hill by the House committees leading the impeachment inquiry.

The House is next week expected to hear from Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, who was recalled earlier than expected for reasons that critics allege were political. Asked on Thursday why the US had recalled the ambassador, Mr Trump replied that he had “heard very bad things about her”. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019