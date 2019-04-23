Donald Trump to meet queen during visit to UK in June

US president Donald Trump is to make a state visit to the UK in June, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania will be guests of the British queen during the three-day visit, which begins on June 3rd.

The long-awaited state visit comes more than two years after British prime minister Theresa May offered the invitation to the US leader just days into his presidency, when they met for the first time at the White House in January 2017.

Mrs May was widely criticised for bestowing such an honour on a controversial figure and campaigners have already pledged to organise demonstrations.

Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement: “The President of the United States of America, President Donald J Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty the Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019.”

The prime minister said Mr Trump’s visit would be a chance for the UK and US to strengthen their “already close relationship”.

Mr Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Mrs May during the trip and attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Countries which fought alongside the United Kingdom in the historic military operation, as well as Germany, have been invited to attend.

Mrs May said: “The UK and United States have a deep and enduring partnership that is rooted in our common history and shared interests.

“We do more together than any two nations in the world and we are both safer and more prosperous because of our co-operation.

“The state visit is an opportunity to strengthen our already close relationship in areas such as trade, investment, security and defence, and to discuss how we can build on these ties in the years ahead.”

Details of the ceremonial elements of the visit have yet to be announced by Buckingham Palace, but the visit is likely to follow the traditional format of an official open-air welcome featuring prestigious British regiments, lunch with the Queen and a state banquet.

Irish visit

The UK visit raises the prospect of a visit to Ireland at the same time given. In March. while visiting the United States for St Patrick’s Day, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a US presidential visit to Ireland could happen as early as June.

He said that the US president was expected to travel to Europe for the D-Day anniversary in June and to Britain for the Nato summit in December.

“It’s possible that he’ll make the trip to Ireland before or after one of those but it’s still early days yet,” he said.

Mr Trump said , ahead of a bilateral meeting with Mr Varadkar in the Oval Office, that he would visit Ireland this year.

“I will be coming at some point this year. I missed it last year, and I would have loved to have been there.

“It’s a special place and I have a very warm spot for Doonbeg I will tell you that. It is just a great place,” he said. - PA