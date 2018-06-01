Donald Trump says North Korean summit back on

US president Donald Trump, after meeting with a senior envoy from Pyongyang, said a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was back on for June 12th in Singapore.

“I think it’s probably going to be a very successful, ultimately a successful process,” Mr Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.

Kim Yong-chol, a close aide to the North Korean leader, visited the White House on Friday to give the president a letter from Pyongyang.

He is the highest level figure from the country to hold talks at the White House since a senior envoy visited former president Bill Clinton in 2000.

Mr Trump had cancelled the summit late last month because of North Korea’s “tremendous anger and open hostility”.

The US previously blacklisted Kim Yong-chol, who once served as a bodyguard to the current leader’s father Kim Jong-il, from coming to the US because of his role in North Korea’s military establishment.

After exchanging threats and insults since Mr Trump became president last year, the US and North Korea have been trying to set up a summit, originally planned for Singapore on June 12th, between their leaders at which Mr Trump wants to pressure Pyongyang into giving up its nuclear weapons.

In comments to Reuters on Thursday, Mr Trump played down the chances of a quick breakthrough in the nuclear diplomacy. He said he was hopeful an unprecedented meeting with the North Korean leader would take place as scheduled but left open the possibility talks would fall through.

The Wall Street Journal said the letter was seen as fairly basic, according to one foreign government official who was briefed on the contents. It expresses the North Korean leader’s interest in meeting without making any significant concessions or threats, the newspaper said, citing a foreign government official who had been briefed on the letter.

Kim Yong-chol was previously chief of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, a top North Korean military intelligence agency, and has spent nearly 30 years as a senior member of the country’s intelligence community.

The US and South Korea blacklisted him for supporting the North’s nuclear and missile programs in 2010 and 2016. He was granted special permission to travel to the US for meetings this week with top US officials, the state department said. – Reuters