Donald Trump says ‘no political appetite’ in US for assault rifle ban

US president Donald Trump dismissed legislation to ban assault rifles as politically unfeasible on Wednesday as he prepared to visit the sites of two deadly mass shootings that have draw criticism of his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

As he left the White House, Mr Trump said he wanted to strengthen background checks for gun purchases and make sure mentally ill people did not carry guns.

He predicted congressional support for those two measures but not for banning assault rifles.

“I can tell you that there is no political appetite for that at this moment,” he told reporters. “But I will certainly bring that up...There is a great appetite, and I mean a very strong appetite, for background checks.”

He also rejected claims that his rhetoric has helped fuel division and stoke violence in the US.

The president faced an uncertain welcome on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, where nine people and the suspect were killed in a rampage early on Sunday and in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed at a Walmart store on Saturday before the gunman was taken alive.

National debate

The massacres, occurring 13 hours apart, have reopened the national debate over gun safety and led protesters in Dayton to heckle Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, at a vigil for the shooting victims with chants of “Do something!”

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, said on Tuesday that she would welcome the Republican president, who has said he wants to meet law enforcement, first responders and survivors.

But Ms Whaley said she planned to tell Mr Trump “how unhelpful he’s been” on the issue of gun violence, referring to the speech he gave on Monday focusing on mental health reform, tighter internet regulation and wider use of the death penalty.

Critics have said Mr Trump stokes violence with racially incendiary rhetoric. The El Paso massacre is being investigated as a hate crime and the FBI said the Dayton shooter had explored violent ideologies.

Democrats accuse Mr Trump of hiding behind talk of mental illness and the influence of social media rather than committing to laws they insist are needed to restrict gun ownership and the types of weapons that are legal.

In a sign of higher tensions after the shootings, a motorcycle backfiring on Tuesday night in New York’s Times Square sent crowds running for fear of another gun attack.

“People are obviously very frightened,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo told CNN.

‘Racial harmony’

An open letter to Mr Trump on Wednesday in the El Paso Times described the border city as having “a deep tradition of racial harmony”. It admonished the president for calling El Paso one of the country’s most dangerous cities in his February State of the Union address.

“The violence that pierced El Paso, drawing you here today, is not of our own community,” wrote editor Tim Archuleta. “An outsider came here to shatter our city, to murder our neighbors. A white man from another Texas city came to target the more than 80 per cent of us who share Hispanic roots.”

Mr Trump, in his televised White House speech on Monday, condemned “sinister ideologies” and hate. His supporters say Democrats unfairly blame him for the behaviour of criminals.

Democrats say Mr Trump’s own anti-immigrant, racially charged language at rallies and on Twitter has done much to fan racist, white nationalist sentiments, creating a political climate more conducive to hate-based violence.

US representative Veronica Escobar, a Democrat whose congressional district includes El Paso, declared that Mr Trump “is not welcome here.”

He staged his first political rally of this year in El Paso in February.

Former Texas congressman and El Paso native Beto O’Rourke, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, said Mr Trump “helped create the hatred that made Saturday’s tragedy possible” and thus “has no place here”.

In an apparent answer to his criticism, Mr Trump said on Twitter late on Tuesday that Mr O’Rourke “should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet!” - Reuters