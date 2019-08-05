Donald Trump says ‘mental illness and hatred pulls trigger, not the gun’

US president Donald Trump has denounced the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that killed 30 people in a televised address from the White House, stating that hate has “no place in America”.

His address comes as America reels from two back-to-back mass shootings which killed 30 people.

“The First Lady and I join all Americans in praying and grieving for the victims, their families and the survivors,” he said.

For the first time, Mr Trump called for a condemnation of white supremacy. “In one voice, our nation must condemn bigotry, hatred and white supremacy,” he said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated,” noting that the shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online “consumed with racist hate”.

Mourners take part in a vigil at El Paso High School. Photograph: REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

Stressing the role played by mental health issues in gun crime, Mr Trump said: “Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger... not the gun.”

He also called on Congress to pass legislation to ensure that those who commit hate crimes face the death penalty.

“Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the mind and devours the soul,” he said.

He said that the FBI would be given all the further resources they need to investigate hate crimes and domestic terrorism. “We can and will stop this evil contagion,” he said, urging Americans to act as “one people”. “Open wounds cannot heal if we are divided.”

Describing the perpetrators of this weekend’s mass shootings as “wicked” and “mentally ill monsters,” Mr Trump said that much of the blame lay with video games.

“It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence.”

At one point in his speech, which he mostly read off a teleprompter, Mr Trump misidentified the Ohio city where the second attack took place. “May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo,” he said. Toledo is 150 miles north of Dayton.

Despite suggesting in an early-morning tweet that background checks should be expanded as part of a broader package to reform immigration, Mr Trump steered clear of any specific measures in his speech, though he called for “bipartisan solutions.”

....The flags at the White House will be lowered today through Thursday, August 8. Melania and I are praying for all those impacted by this unspeakable act of evil! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

President Trump's racism does not just offend our sensibilities; it fundamentally changes the character of this country. And it leads to violence. pic.twitter.com/SbuxGneFnh — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 4, 2019

Mr Trump has faced widespread criticism from Democrats for encouraging white nationalism.

Two women hug each other in front of wreaths displayed for the nine victims of a shooting, in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, August 4th 2019. Photograph: David Kohl/EPA

Manifesto

The incidents, which unfolded in Texas and Ohio within a 24-hour period, have renewed political focus on the US's gun laws.

A 21-year-old white male from Dallas, Texas was charged with capital murder on Sunday. He surrendered to police outside a Walmart supermarket in El Paso.

Twenty people were killed in the attack and 26 wounded after the gunman began shooting in the supermarket on Saturday; authorities said one person died in hospital on Monday, after being wounded in the attack. Authorities in Texas are treating that shooting as an act of domestic terrorism.

The suspect is believed to have posted a white supremacist manifesto online minutes before the attack began. The document referenced the “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” and expressed admiration for the perpetrator of the mass shooting in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand in March. He also said that his beliefs began “before Trump”.

El Paso, which is situated on the Mexican border, has a high Hispanic population and has been at the frontline of the border and immigration controversy in recent months. Several Democratic candidates for president have accused Mr Trump of encouraging white nationalism.

People hold up their phones in lieu of candles at an interfaith vigil for victims of a mass shooting, which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4th, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

‘Open racism’

Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso, said Mr Trump had tolerated and encourage a climate of “hatred” and “open racism” in the US.

Asked if he thought Donald Trump was a white nationalist, Mr O’Rourke replied: “Yes, I do.”

“Calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, warning of an invasion at our border, seeking to ban all people of one religion — it encourages the kind of violence that we’re seeing,” he said. “The things that he has said both as a candidate and then as the president of the United States, this cannot be open for debate.”

Pete Buttigieg, the 37 year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, echoed these views. Mr Trump had “made his career, politically, on demonising Mexicans and now we’re seeing reports that the shooter yesterday had his goal as killing as many Mexicans as possible,” he said.

Mr Trump’s record on race relations has been one of the most controversial aspects of his presidency. Following a white nationalist march in Charlottesville two years ago he said that there were good people “on both sides”.

Following the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand in March, in which 49 Muslims were killed, Mr Trump was asked if he thought white nationalism was a rising threat. “I don’t really,” he replied. “I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems. It’s certainly a terrible thing.”

Mr Trump’s tweets on Monday morning came a few hours before he is due to address the nation on the tragedy from the White House.

The US president’s response to the latest shootings have been relatively muted. Mr Trump spent the weekend at his golf course in New Jersey and arrived back to Washington on Sunday night. He said on Sunday evening that both attacks were linked to a “mental illness problem,” describing the gunmen as “very, very seriously mentally ill”.

“This has been going on for years, for years and years in our country and we have to get it stopped,” he said.

Suspect

Less than 13 hours later after the El Paso shooting, nine people were killed in Dayton, Ohio, in a separate incident after a gunman embarked on a shooting rampage outside a bar in a popular downtown area of the city.

The suspect, who was named as 24 year-old Connor Betts, was shot and killed by responders who arrived on the scene within minutes. Among those killed in the attack was the gunman’s sister, officials said.

Twenty-seven people were injured and treated in hospital, with 15 of those discharged on Sunday.

The death-toll from the Ohio shooting may have been higher if police officers had not responded to the attack within minutes, authorities said.

The attacker, who was wearing full body armour, was approaching a bar in the area when he was shot by police.

Dayton Deputy Director and Assistant Chief of Police Lieut Col Matt Carper said that police had neutralised the subject within a minute, suggesting that more people could have been killed.

“Think about that minute. The shooter was able to kill nine people and injure 26 in less than a minute. And if we did not have police in the Oregon District and the thousands of people in the Oregon District enjoying their Saturday evening, what we could have had in this city?” he told reporters.