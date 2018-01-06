Donald Trump says he is a ‘very stable genius’ amid book revelations

US president Donald Trump has described himself as a “very stable genius” following the publication of a highly critical book that questioned his ability to do his job.

Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House suggests the president’s senior advisers and family members “questions his intelligence and fitness for office” and also that the president is in a mental decline.

In a series of early morning tweets from the presidential retreat Camp David, where he is hosting a meeting of senior Republican politicians, Mr Trump tackled growing public commentary about his mental health head-on.

Accusing Democrats and the mainstream media of “taking out the old Ronald Regan playbook” by focusing on his mental stability and intelligence, he said that, throughout his life his two greatest assets had been “mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

“Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try),” he tweeted.

“I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!”

His comments come days after reports emerged that members of Congress - mostly Democrats - were briefed by Yale psychologist Dr. Bandy X. Lee on Mr Trump’s mental health last month.

Earlier, Wolff said the revelations in his book were likely to bring an end to the Republican’s time in the White House. He told BBC radio that his conclusion that Mr Trump was not fit to do the job was becoming a widespread view.

Tweet: ....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018 ....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect,” Wolff said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

“The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job...Suddenly everywhere people are going ‘oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes’. That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end ... this presidency.”

Full of lies

Mr Trump has dismissed the book as full of lies. In a series of tweets on Friday, he denied ever speaking to Wolff for the book and lashed out at his one-time adviser who helped land him in the White House, Steve Bannon, dubbing him “sloppy Steve”.

Wolff has defended his work and people queued up in book shops across America to buy copies of the book, the release of which was brought forward after the threat of legal action by the Trump administration.

While several analysts, as well as Trump allies, questioned the veracity of some of Wolff’s claims, the controversy has increased pressure on Mr Trump, particularly in relation to comments attributed to Mr Bannon about the investigation into ties between his presidential campaign and Russia.

Mr Trump headed for the splendid isolation of his Camp David presidential retreat on Friday amid the controversy around the book, hoping to concentrate on policy and looming elections in talks with congressional Republican leaders.

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist,” he earlier said on Twitter.

Wolff responded by insisting that he stood by his reporting on how White House staff questioned the president’s mental stability. “I will tell you the one description that everyone gave, everyone has in common,” he said. “They all say, ‘He is like a child,’ and what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification. It’s all about him. He just has to be satisfied in the moment.”

The president will strive to steady the ship when he holds talks with the House speaker, Paul Ryan, and Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, at the rustic Camp David in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain this weekend.

Nemesis

Mr Trump’s takedown of Mr Bannon in recent days is likely to be welcomed by Mr McConnell, a longtime nemesis. Soon after Mr Trump issued a statement this week saying Mr Bannon had “lost his mind”, the Kentucky senator’s team tweeted a gif of him smiling.

With a hint of glee, Mr McConnell told reporters on Thursday: “I’d like to associate myself with what the president had to say about Steve Bannon yesterday.”

But while Mr Ryan is likely to share that sentiment, the Republican leaders could also clash. Mr Ryan is eager to scale back the nation’s entitlement programmes, such as food stamps and housing subsidies, a move likely to prove popular with conservative campaign donors. Mr Trump has said he wants to tackle welfare reform but Mr McConnell is wary of the idea, saying publicly that it is unlikely to be taken up this year.

In a chamber that he controls just 51-49, Mr McConnell would need nine Democratic votes - a highly improbable scenario. Democrats have condemned welfare reform as an attempt to pay for recent tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy.

An alternative priority is Mr Trump’s much-talked about $1 trillion infrastructure plan, which has potential for bipartisan support that could be useful in an election year.

But Democrats have shown little enthusiasm for Republican ideas of financing it by cutting other programmes. The difficult climate for Republicans in the midterm elections is also likely to be on the agenda, with the House majority leader, Kevin McCarthy of California, House majority whip, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and Senate majority whip, John Cornyn of Texas, also reportedly in attendance.