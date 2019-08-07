Donald Trump’s rhetoric criticised as he visits mass shooting survivors

Protesters greeted US president Donald Trump’s arrival in Ohio, blaming his incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country.

Mr Trump amd first lady Melania Trump are visiting Ohio to meet survivors of last weekend’s mass shootings in Dayton and to salute first responders.

They called to Miami Valley Hospital where many of the victims of Sunday’s attack, in which nine people were killed, received treatment.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Twitter that Mr Trump stopped by hospital rooms and met with patients while thanking the medical staff for their work.

At least 200 protesters gathered outside hoping to send a message to the president that they want action on gun control. Those participating set up a ‘baby Trump’ blimp, chanted “Do Something!” and held signs reading “Hate not welcome here,” “Stop this terror,” and “You are why”.

Critics say Mr Trump’s own words may have contributed to last weekend’s shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Texas, where a further 22 people were killed. The mayors of both cities have called for the president to change the way he talks about immigrants.

Further protests are planned and Democratic presidential candidates continued to criticise him, including Beto O’Rourke, who will address a counter-rally in his home town of El Paso during the president’s visit later on Wednesday.

As he left the White House, Mr Trump defended his rhetoric while strongly criticising those who say he bears some responsibility for the nation’s divisions, returning to political arguing even as he called for unity.

‘Political people’

“My critics are political people,” Mr Trump said, noting the apparent political leanings of the gunman in the Dayton killings and suggesting the man was supportive of Democrats.

“Had nothing to do with President Trump,” he said. “So these are people that are looking for political gain.”

He also denied his rhetoric had anything to do with the violence, claiming instead that he “brings people together. Our country is doing incredibly well”.

White House officials have said the visits will be similar to those he has paid to grieving communities in the past, with the Republican president and the first lady saluting first responders and spending time with mourning families and survivors.

“We’ll be meeting with first responders, law enforcement and some of the victims and paying my respects and regards,” Mr Trump said on Wednesday morning. “It’s a terrific opportunity, really, to congratulate some of the police and law enforcement. The job they’ve done was incredible. Really incredible.”

However, he dismissed calls for legislation to ban assault rifles as politically unfeasible.

“I can tell you that there is no political appetite for that at this moment,” he told reporters.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Mr Trump also wants “to have a conversation” about ways to head off future deadly episodes.

“We can do something impactful to prevent this from ever happening again, if we come together,” the spokesman said.

National debate

The massacres in Dayton and El Paso, occurring 13 hours apart, have reopened the national debate over gun safety and led protesters in Dayton to heckle Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, at a vigil for the shooting victims with chants of “Do something!”

In a sign of higher tensions after the shootings, a motorcycle backfiring on Tuesday night in New York’s Times Square sent crowds running for fear of another gun attack.

“People are obviously very frightened,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo told CNN.

An open letter to Mr Trump on Wednesday in the El Paso Times described the border city as having “a deep tradition of racial harmony”. It admonished the president for calling El Paso one of the country’s most dangerous cities in his February State of the Union address.

“The violence that pierced El Paso, drawing you here today, is not of our own community,” wrote editor Tim Archuleta. “An outsider came here to shatter our city, to murder our neighbors. A white man from another Texas city came to target the more than 80 per cent of us who share Hispanic roots.”

Mr Trump, in his televised White House speech on Monday, condemned “sinister ideologies” and hate. His supporters say Democrats unfairly blame him for the behaviour of criminals.

Mr O’Rourke said Mr Trump “helped create the hatred that made Saturday’s tragedy possible” and thus “has no place here”. In an apparent answer to his criticism, Mr Trump said on Twitter late on Tuesday that Mr O’Rourke “should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet!” - PA and Reuters