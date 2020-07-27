Donald Trump’s national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

US national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for coronavirus, the White House announced on Monday, making him the most senior member of the Trump administration known to have contracted the virus.

A White House official said that Mr O’Brien, who succeeded John Bolton as national security adviser last year, was self-isolating and working from a secure location.

“National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for Covid-19. He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” the statement said. “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

Mr O’Brien had recently returned from Europe where he met with European counterparts about the threat from China. It is not clear when he last met with President Donald Trump. Mr Trump said last week that he is tested every couple of days for Covid-19.

The development came as US death rates from coronavirus increased. The average national daily death rate has risen above 1,000 for four consecutive days, while Nevada, Texas and South Carolina also saw their seven-day average for fatalities reach new highs.

Infection rates in states across the south and west have been soaring in recent weeks, but the Trump administration has been keen to stress that deaths from coronavirus were still much lower than in the earlier stage of the pandemic, when tens of thousands of people died in New York.

On Sunday alone, the United States reported almost 60,000 new cases over the previous 24-hour period. In total, more than 4.2 million cases have been registered in the US.

White House coronavirus task force leader Deborah Birx said on Sunday that states with rising infection rates, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and Virginia, should close bars and reduce the size of permitted social gatherings.

Amid spiralling infection rates in Florida, Mr Trump was last week forced to cancel the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, where he had been expected to accept the party’s nomination for president. A curtailed version of the convention will take place in some form in Charlotte, North Carolina next month instead.

Stimulus

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers were negotiating a multibillion-dollar stimulus package as discussions between the White House and Senate Republicans continued. In particular, there is concern that millions of Americans could lose access to emergency payments when the current unemployment benefit of $600 per week expires.

While Democrats proposed a $3 trillion package in May, the Republican-controlled Senate in negotiations with the White House is mulling a stimulus package worth closer to $1 trillion.

Former vice-president Joe Biden, who is leading Mr Trump in the polls for November’s presidential election, was due to visit Washington DC on Monday to pay respects to the late John Lewis, the civil rights icon who is lying in state at the US Capitol.

Mr Trump is due to travel to North Carolina later on Monday to visit a facility that manufactures vaccines. The president has said that a coronavirus vaccine could be developed by the end of the year.

A major study of the effects of vaccines began on Monday as part of an initiative by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and biotech company Moderna. About 30,000 people will be involved in the clinical trial at dozens of sites across the United States.

The director of the NIH said: “Having a safe and effective vaccine distributed by the end of 2020 is a stretch goal, but it’s the right goal for the American people.”