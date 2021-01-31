Donald Trump ‘parts ways’ with impeachment lawyers

Former US president Donald Trump has abruptly parted ways with the two lead lawyers working on his defence for his Senate impeachment trial, a source familiar with the situation said, leaving Mr Trump’s legal strategy in disarray.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barberi, two South Carolina lawyers, are no longer on Mr Trump’s team, the source said, describing the move on Saturday as a “mutual decision”.

Three other lawyers associated with the team, Josh Howard of North Carolina and Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris of South Carolina, also parted ways with Mr Trump, another source said.

A third source said Mr Trump had differences with Mr Bowers over strategy ahead of the trial. The former president is still contending that he was the victim of mass election fraud in the election on November 3rd, won by president Joe Biden.

It leaves Mr Trump’s defence team in turmoil as he prepares for a trial, starting on February 9th, to consider an article of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives charging Mr Trump with inciting the storming of the US Capitol by his followers on January 6th.

It is unclear who will now represent the former president at the trial. His White House lawyers at his first impeachment trial last year, Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin, are not expected to be part of the proceedings.

“The Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country,” said Jason Miller, adviser to Mr Trump.

“In fact, 45 senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly,” Mr Miller said.

Last Tuesday, 45 Senate Republicans backed a failed effort to halt Mr Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign he will not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol. – Reuters