Donald Trump committed to ‘phenomenal trade deal’ with UK

US president Donald Trump has said the US was committed to a “phenomenal trade deal” with the UK.

He was speaking at a news conference following talks with British prime minister Theresa May. Mr Trump said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had requested a meeting with him but he turned him down. The Labour leader had refused an invitation to Monday evening’s state banquet and addressed a crowd of protesters on Tuesday

Earlier at a roundtable meeting on Tuesday Mr Trump told Mrs May that the United States would do a very substantial and fair deal with the United Kingdom after Brexit.

“I think we’ll have a very very substantial trade deal, it’ll be a very fair deal, and I think it’s something we both want to do,” Mr Trump told Mrs May and business leaders at the start of a roundtable meeting. “We’re going to get it done.”

Mrs Trump thanked Mrs May for doing a fantastic job and said he didn’t know Mrs May’s timings but that she should stick around.

“I don’t know exactly what your timing is, but stick around. Let’s do this deal,” Mr Trump said. Mrs May is due to resign on Friday, but will remain in post while a contest is held to replace her.

The US president and Mrs May were meeting British and American business leaders on the second day of Mr Trump’s state visit to Britain. They will later hold a press conference.

“We are your largest partner... I think there’s a great opportunity to greatly enlarge that, especially now,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump is set to hold talks with Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove in the latest surprise move of his state visit.

The US President praised Mr Gove’s leadership rival Boris Johnson in the run-up to his visit, but his team have requested a meeting with the Environment Secretary.

A source close to the Environment Secretary told the Press Association that Mr Trimp had asked for the meeting and Mr Gove said yes.

The source indicated the meeting was likely to be on a one-to-one basis, which could prove embarrassing to Theresa May as her talks with the president are likely to involve senior ministers and officials rather than just the two leaders.

The US President called Mr Johnson and offered a one-to-one meeting, but the former foreign secretary is due to attend a leadership hustings on Tuesday night. The Press Association understands the two men had a “friendly and productive” 20-minute call.

A “Trump baby” blimp and a 16ft talking robot of Mr Trump sitting on a gold toilet were in Whitehall ahead of Downing Street talks between Mrs and president which are expected to focus on role of the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in the 5G next generation communications network.

A huge police and security operation is under way, with protesters barred from demonstrating directly outside Downing Street and road closures in place.

Across the UK, protests in Birmingham, Stoke, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Chester, Leicester, Oxford and Exeter are also planned. The US leader said on Monday he had only seen “tremendous crowds of well wishers” and that he expected “fake news” would be “working hard” to find protesters.

Leo Murray, 42, the co-creator of the blimp, said: “We’re trying to remind the president how unwelcome he is in this country.

“We’re also, in a light-hearted way, trying to articulate the strength of feeling against Donald Trump and his politics of hate,” he said. “We want to put a smile on people’s faces as well as make a serious point.”

It comes after a day of pomp and ceremony as Mr Trump was welcomed by the Queen and lunched at Buckingham Palace with senior royals.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Trump and the First Lady will host a reciprocal dinner at Winfield House — the official residence of Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK — in Regent’s Park, which will be attended by Charles and Camilla, who will represent the Queen. –PA/Reuters