Donald Trump claims victory over Isis in Syria

President Donald Trump has claimed victory over Islamic State in Syria as he signalled that he plans to pull US troops out of the country.

“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning.

His comments will heighten uncertainty over US policy in Syria and hinted at disagreements between the White House and the Pentagon.

Mr Trump’s declaration came shortly after media reports that his administration is considering a plan to withdraw its troops from the Arab nation, which has been mired in a civil war since 2011 and was a breeding ground for Isis.

The US president had previously stated in April that he planned to withdraw the estimated 2,000 American troops for Syria “soon”. But he was apparently persuaded not to pull them out, and in September John Bolton, his national security adviser, said US forces would remain in Syria as long as Iranian forces operated there.

That suggested that the Trump administration’s policy in Syria was shifting to using its troop presence on the ground as part of its efforts to counter Iran’s influence in the region.

US officials have also expressed concerns in recent weeks about Isis’s ability to regain strength if left unchecked.

James Jeffrey, the US top diplomat on Syria, said last month that Washington was “concerned about Isis as an insurgent force, as a terrorist force”.

“That’s why we say that US troops will stay on in Syria until the enduring defeat of Isis,” he said. “We’re not there yet.”

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that “at this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region”.

A spokesperson for Kurdish militants allied to the Washington’s fight against Isis in Syria said that they were not aware of a US decision to withdraw.

Isis militants have been driven out of nearly all the swaths of territory they controlled after launching a devastating insurgency across Iraq and Syria in 2014. The Syrian Democratic Forces, the US’s main local ally in the battle against Isis, said last week claimed to have capture Hajin, a town in northeastern Syria that was the militants; last urban stronghold in the country.

But US and SDF officials say the extremists have returned to insurgent roots and are still capable of mounting deadly attacks. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018