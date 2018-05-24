Donald Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong-un

US president Donald Trump has cancelled next month’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In a letter addressed to the North Korean leader by the president, which was released by the White House, Mr Trump writes that “the Singapore Summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.”

“We greatly appreciate your time, patience and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions,” the letter begins. But it adds that “based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meetings.”

It is understood that the trigger for the decision was comments by a senior North Korean official carried by North Korean state media overnight criticising vice-president Mike Pence and threatening nuclear war.

Copy of Letter just published by @WhiteHouse - "the Singapore Summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place." pic.twitter.com/pH8KeGYVD9 — Suzanne Lynch (@suzannelynch1) May 24, 2018

Speaking minutes after the White House released the letter, secretary of state Mike Pompeo addressed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at a scheduled appearance, opening his testimony by reading out the letter.

The extraordinary development follows weeks of high-level diplomacy between the two sides. Mr Pompeo visited Pyongyang twice since April and met with Mr Kim, a sign that the summit would go ahead.

But last week Pyongyang warned that it could pull out of the summit, citing concerns about joint US and South Korean military drills on the Korean peninsula and specifically referencing national security adviser John Bolton’s claims that the Libyan model of denuclearisation could be used as a blueprint for North Korea.

Despite efforts by Mr Trump to assuage North Korea’s concerns last week, there was a change in tone earlier this week from the White House. Speaking alongside South Korean president Moon Jae-in on Tuesday in Washington, Mr Trump said that “it may not work out for June 12”, referring to the date of the scheduled summit.

“Whether or not it happens you’ll be knowing pretty soon,” he said in response to questions from reporters, adding: “If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later.” While there was a “very substantial chance” it will not work out, he said, that “doesn’t mean it won’t work out over a period of time”.

The development came hours after North Korea appeared to destroy tunnels at its only nuclear test site. Foreign reporters at the Punggye-ri site witnessed what they said was a huge blast at the site in the northeast of the country.

The destruction of the sites was seen as a major concession by North Korea as it prepared for the first meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US president.