Donald Trump called ‘idiot’ and ‘off the rails’ by chief of staff – book says

Fresh insights into Donald Trump’s presidency have been revealed in an explosive new book by veteran journalist Bob Woodward.

The excerpts from the book, published by the Washington Post, depict a White House in chaos and a president who constantly belittled his staff.

Among the allegations is that White House chief of staff John Kelly described the president as an “idiot” who has “gone off the rails”. Mr Trump denounced his attorney general Jeff Sessions as “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner”.

Such was the level of distrust of the president over the past 20 months that advisers sought to remove documents from Mr Trump’s desk before he signed them, Mr Woodward claims.

After a National Security Council meeting in January on North Korea, an exasperated defence secretary James Mattis said the president had the understanding of a fifth or six-grader (10-12 years). On another occasion Mr Trump ordered his defence secretary to kill Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Fear: Trump in the White House is based on hundreds of hours of conversations with officials according to Mr Woodward. The 75-year-old shot to fame as one of the two reporters who broke the Watergate story, ultimately leading to the resignation of president Richard Nixon in 1974. More than 40 years later the Washington Post journalist remains a giant of American journalism.

While much of the material quoted was provided on an “off-the-record” basis, Woodward directly quotes people who worked in the White House.

Fabricated stories

While Mr Trump declined requests to be interviewed for the book, the president phoned the author in August after the book was completed, saying he wanted to participate.

The White House said on Tuesday that the book was “nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad”.

The revelations are likely to increase pressure on the US president as a new opinion poll showed that Democrats are set to out-perform Republicans in the mid-term elections in November.

Mr Woodward, describes what he dubs as a “nervous breakdown” in the executive branch.

However, Mr Kelly and former counsel John Dowd, who are both quoted in the book, denied having made the alleged comments.

The book sheds light in particular on Mr Trump’s handling of foreign policy. After a national security council meeting on January 19th, the US president reportedly queried why the US was spending so much money on the Korean Peninsula.

“We’re doing this in order to prevent World War III,” Mr Mattis reportedly replied. He later said: “Secretaries of defence don’t always get to choose the president they work for,” according to the book.

After a chemical attack in Syria in April 2017, Mr Trump phoned Mr Mattis and said: “Let’s f***ing kill him. Let’s go in. Let’s kill the f***ing lot of them,” Trump said, referring to Mr Assad, according to Woodward.

After hanging up the phone, Mr Mattis told an aide: “We’re not going to do any of that. We’re going to be much more measured.” Ultimately an air strike was ordered by Mr Trump.

The president’s relationship with his aides is explored in detail.

According to Mr Woodward, Mr Trump mocked his former national security adviser HR McMaster behind his back, impersonating his stance and breathing, and stating that McMaster dressed in cheap suits “like a beer salesman”.

Mr Sessions – who has been a constant target of Mr Trump’s ire since he recused himself from the Mueller investigation – is also personally lambasted by the president. “This guy is mentally retarded. He’s this dumb Southerner. … He couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama,” Mr Trump is quoted as saying in the book.

Details of the president’s thinking on the Mueller investigation are also alluded to in the book. Mr Woodward recounts a mock interview session in January between Mr Trump and his personal lawyer John Dowd, designed to mirror any interview between the president and the special counsel. During the interview Mr Trump grew increasingly exasperated at the questioning and dismissed the investigation as a “hoax”.

Mr Dowd and White House lawyer Jay Sekulow subsequently met with Mr Mueller and his deputy in March. Re-enacting the interview they told the Mueller team that they could not allow the president to undergo an interview “and let him look like an idiot”. Mr Mueller told Mr Dowd that he understood, according to Mr Woodward, but Mr Trump subsequently said he wanted to testify. “I’ll be a real good witness”, he told Mr Dowd.

“You are not a good witness,” Mr Dowd replied. “Mr president, I’m afraid I just can’t help you,” he said and resigned the next morning.

Responding to reports of the book’s contents on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement: “This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad. While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, president Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people.”