Donald Trump accuses Jewish Democrat voters of ‘great disloyalty’

Donald Trump used an apparently anti-Semitic trope when accusing Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats as showing “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty”.

The US president’s remarks came as part of a barrage of disparaging comments that threaten to re-ignite an ongoing feud with Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib.

They seemed to refer to a perception that Jewish Americans have a dual loyalty to both the US and Israel.

Mr Trump, who recently encouraged Israel to block Mr Tlaib’s visit to see her family in the occupied territories, lashed out after the congresswomen criticised Binyamin Netanyahu’s government for denying them entry, vowing that the Israeli leader would not “succeed in hiding the cruel reality of the occupation from us”.

Calling Ms Omar a “disaster” for Jews, Mr Trump said he did not “buy” the tears Ms Tlaib had shed Monday at an emotional press conference during which she talked about her decision not to travel to Israel to see her elderly grandmother, who lives in the occupied West Bank.

“Where has the Democratic party gone?” Mr Trump asked reporters at the White House. He then went on to apparently refer to Jewish Americans supposed loyalties to Israel and how voting Democratic was disloyal to the country.

Photograph: Jenn Ackerman/The New York Times.

‘Lack of knowledge’

“Where have they gone, where they’re defending these two people over the state of Israel? And I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Accusing Jewish Americans of having dual loyalties to America and Israel is widely seen as an anti-Semitic trope.

Ms Omar herself has faced accusations of anti-Semitism for raising the issue of Jewish Americans’ relations to Israel as a dual loyalty.

“It’s unclear who @POTUS is claiming Jews would be ‘disloyal’ to,” Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, said on Twitter, using a common acronym to refer to the president of the United States, “but charges of disloyalty have long been used to attack Jews.”

Logan Bayroff, communications director for J Street, a progressive Jewish organisation, said: “It is dangerous and shameful for President Trump to attack the large majority of the American Jewish community as unintelligent and ‘disloyal.’ But it is no surprise that the president’s racist, disingenuous attacks on progressive women of colour in Congress have now transitioned into smears against Jews.” - Guardian/New York Times