Democrats seek Trump’s impeachment over call to Ukrainian president

US president Donald Trump has defended a phone conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in which he raised concerns over former vice-president Joe Biden, as a growing number of Democrats called for impeachment proceedings to begin.

Mr Trump, who arrived at the United Nations on Monday, was defiant about the deepening controversy over a July phone call with Mr Zelensky which surfaced following a complaint by a whistleblower in the intelligence services.

The US president appeared to admit that he did question the Ukrainian president about corruption allegations involving Mr Biden’s son during the July 25th phonecall. But he denied any wrongdoing, saying that corruption should be investigated.

“One of the reasons the new president got elected is he was going to stop corruption, so it’s very important that on occasion you speak to somebody about corruption,” Mr Trump said as he arrived at the UN.

Mr Biden’s son, Hunter, served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was US vice-president. Ukrainian prosecutors opened an investigation into the owner of the company, a Russian oligarch, and some of Mr Biden’s critics have argued that the vice-president tried to exert influence over the investigation, allegations that have not been proven.

Military package

According to some reports, Mr Trump may also have threatened the Ukrainian government that the United States would withhold aid if the Biden accusations were not investigated, but this has not been confirmed. The Trump administration did delay the disbursal of a $250 million military aid package to Ukraine earlier this year.

Democrats have reacted with outrage to the suggestion that Mr Trump may have encouraged a foreign government to find political dirt on an opponent. Mr Biden is running for the Democratic nominee for president, and could face Mr Trump in next year’s election race.

The controversy has sparked fresh calls for impeachment proceedings to begin against the president. House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has taken a cautious stance on impeachment, fearing it could backfire electorally for Democrats, has toughened her rhetoric in light of the scandal, urging the White House to allow the whistleblower to pass his or her information on to Congress.

“If the administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the president, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” Ms Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Democrats.

‘Coequal to the evil’

Chair of the House intelligence committee Adam Schiff went further.

“I have been very reluctant to go down the path of impeachment,” he said. “But if the president is essentially withholding military aid at the same time he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit, providing dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign, then that may be the only remedy that is coequal to the evil that that conduct represents.”

At the very least, Mr Trump is facing calls from Democrats – and some prominent Republicans – to publish a transcript of the disputed phone call.

“I’m hoping the president can share, in an appropriate way, information to deal with the drama around the phone call,” said Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. “I think it would be good for the country if we could deal with it.”

But while Mr Trump suggested on Sunday he could be open to disclosing the content of the phone call, some senior administration figures rejected this, saying it would set a damaging precedent.

Mr Trump will address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Though he made a brief appearance at Monday’s Climate Action Summit, he instead addressed a conference on religious freedom at the same venue.