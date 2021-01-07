Democrats call for immediate removal of Trump from office

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, called on Thursday for US president Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office for his role in urging on the violent mob that overtook the Capitol a day before, disrupting the ratification of president-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

“What happened at the US Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president,” Mr Schumer said. “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

He called on vice-president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment of the US constitution, which allows him and the cabinet to wrest the power of the presidency from Mr Trump.

If Mr Pence would not, Mr Schumer added, Congress should reassemble to impeach Mr Trump a second time, even with just days left in his term.

Mr Schumer was by far the most prominent voice in a growing chorus of Democrats, and a few Republicans, who surveyed the aftermath of Wednesday’s historic events and concluded that Mr Trump was too dangerous to remain in office until January 20th, when Mr Biden is set to be sworn in.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who would spearhead any impeachment in the House, had not yet commented on the matter. She was scheduled to hold a news conference later Thursday.

Republican representative Adam Kinzinger, for Illinois, had issued a similar call earlier Thursday, posting on Twitter that the president had become “unmoored not just from his duty or from his oath but from reality itself.”

His statement followed similar ones by Representatives Charlie Crist – Democrat for Florida – and Ted Lieu – Democrat for California – on Wednesday, and a letter signed by 17 Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee was sent to Mr Pence calling him to invoke the 25th Amendment.

On Thursday morning, a Washington-based law firm, Crowell & Moring, which represents a number of Fortune 500 companies, added to the growing chorus of civic and business leaders calling for the president’s removal. In asking other lawyers to join with them, the firm said that “when it comes to defending our Constitution and our system of laws, we have a special duty and an exceptional perspective.” – New York Times