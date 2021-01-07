Democrats call for immediate removal of Trump from office

The top Democrats in Congress called on Thursday for US president Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office for his role in urging on the violent mob that overtook the Capitol a day before, disrupting the ratification of president-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senator Chuck Schumer of New York called on vice-president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, of the US constitution which allows him and the Cabinet to wrest the power of the presidency from Mr Trump.

If Mr Pence declines to act, they said Democrats were prepared to impeach Mr Trump for a second time. “While it’s only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America,” Ms Pelosi said, calling Mr Trump’s actions Wednesday a “seditious act.”

In an extraordinary news conference in the reclaimed Capitol, Ms Pelosi singled out members of the Cabinet by name, asking why they would not intervene. “Are they ready to say for the next 13 days this dangerous man can assault our democracy?” Ms Pelosi said of the Cabinet.

She said she hoped to have an answer from Mr Pence within the day on whether he would attempt to use the 25th Amendment. The two leaders tried to call Mr Pence directly on Thursday but were left on a holding line for 20 minutes without Mr Pence picking up.

It was unclear how quickly Democrats could move to impeach Mr Trump. There is no clear precedent for putting a former official on trial in the Senate, and with only 13 days left in his term, it was not certain Democrats could actually accomplish such a complicated and politically fraught process.

Mr Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said, “What happened at the US Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer.”

Ms Pelosi was the most prominent voice in a growing chorus of Democrats, and a few Republicans, who surveyed the aftermath of Wednesday’s historic events and concluded Mr Trump was too dangerous to remain in office until January 20th, when Mr Biden is set to be sworn in.

Republican representative for Illinois Adam Kinzinger had issued a similar call earlier on Thursday. His statement followed similar ones by Representatives Charlie Crist – Democrat for Florida – and Ted Lieu – Democrat for California – on Wednesday; and a letter signed by 17 Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee was sent to Mr Pence calling to invoke the 25th Amendment.

In another blow to Mr Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said she is resigning, becoming the highest ranking member of the administration to quit in protest after the insurrection at the Capitol.

Ms Chao, who is married to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside”. – New York Times/PA