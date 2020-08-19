Democratic Party formally nominates Joe Biden for president

Joe Biden has been officially nominated as the Democratic Party’s nominee for November’s presidential election, after he reached the threshold of delegates required.

Political grandees – from both the Democratic and Republican parties – lined up to endorse Mr Biden the former vice-president on the second night of the party’s online convention.

In keeping with the virtual nature of the convention, delegates cast their votes from states across the country in a remote “roll call”, rather than attending the event in person.

Mr Biden thanked supporters for his nomination, but will formally accept the nomination as the Democratic candidate to take on Donald Trump on Thursday.

For the second consecutive night, senior Republicans appeared on screen to back Mr Biden, as Democrats seek to build as broad a coalition as possible to try to defeat Mr Trump in November.

Former secretary of state and army general Colin Powell, who served in the George W Bush administration, said that Mr Biden will “restore America’s leadership and moral authority”.

“I support Joe Biden for the president of the United States . . . Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he takes care of his own family,” he said.

Without mentioning the current president of the United States directly, he said: “What a difference it will be to have a president who will unite us.”

Friends and adversaries

“Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute. With Joe Biden in the White House, you will never doubt that he will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries – never the other way around. He will trust our diplomats and our intelligence community, not the flattery of dictators and despots,” he said.

A video highlighting the friendship between Mr Biden and the late senator John McCain was also played, underlying the Democratic nominee’s connections with another giant of Republican politics.

Other high points of the evening included speeches from two former presidents , Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Mr Clinton, who turns 74 on Wednesday, urged people to unite behind Mr Biden – a “go-to-work president, a down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy”.

“Donald Trump says we’re leading the world,” he said in a pre-recorded message from his home in upstate New York. “Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple. At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command centre. Instead, it’s a storm centre. There’s only chaos . . . The buck never stops there.”

He continued: “Now you have to decide whether to renew his contract or hire someone else. If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man. Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you’re trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards.”

Former secretary of state John Kerry, who served alongside Mr Biden in the Obama administration, highlighted the foreign achievements of the last administration, while lambasting Mr Trump’s “incoherent” foreign policy. Mr Biden “is the opposite of everything Donald Trump stands for”, he said.

Love letters to dictators

“Donald Trump inherited a growing economy and a more peaceful world and, like everything else he inherited, he bankrupted it . . . He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at.”

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered one of the nominating speeches for Bernie Sanders who technically remained in the race, after suspending his campaign in April.

Mr Biden’s wife, Jill, gave the closing address for Tuesday’s events, speaking live from the Delaware high school where she used to teach. Her speech focused on the impact of coronavirus and the challenges facing parents across the country amid uncertainty over whether students will be able to return to their classrooms.

“As a mother and a grandmother, as an American, I am heartbroken by the magnitude of this loss, by the failure to protect our communities, by every precious and irreplaceable life gone. Like so many of you, I’m left asking: how do I keep my family safe?

She also recalled how she met Mr Biden after he had lost his first wife and infant daughter in a car crash and became a mother to his two young sons. “How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding, with small acts of kindness, with bravery, with unwavering faith,” she said.

In a statement as the second night of the convention finished, the Trump campaign said that Mr Biden’s official nomination meant that “his supervisors from the radical left are now formally in charge”.

“When they were counting the delegates tonight, somebody should have been totalling the $4 trillion in new taxes that Joe Biden would heap on Americans if elected.”