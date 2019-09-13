Democratic debate: Biden’s age in spotlight during clashes with rivals

US presidential hopefuls took to the stage in Houston on Thursday night for the third Democratic debate in what turned out to be a fiery exchange of ideas.

Frontrunner Joe Biden, who is leading the polls, came under attack from all sides, as he defended his record as a centrist candidate who is best positioned to take on Donald Trump in the presidential election next year.

Thursday night’s debate saw ten candidates take to the stage - a much smaller field than the 20 candidates who qualified for the two previous debates in Miami and Detroit.

But once again most candidates positioned themselves against Biden, the former vice president, who is competing for the Democratic nomination for the third time.

While much attention ahead of the debate had focused on Elizabeth Warren, who has built a strong profile throughout the summer, she had relatively few direct exchanges with Biden. Instead, it was former Obama cabinet member Julian Castro who tackled the former vice president, leading to what is likely to become the stand-out moment of the night.

‘Not cool’

After challenging 76 year-old Biden on his comments on healthcare, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary in the Obama administration said to Biden: “Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?”

The intervention was widely seen as a comment on Biden’s age - and unfounded, given that the vice president had not contradicted himself. He also challenged the vice president’s characterisation of himself as a representative of the Obama administration, saying: “I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not.”

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar said that Mr Castro’s comments were “not cool,” though New Jersey senator Cory Booker in a later interview implied that Mr Castro was within his rights, noting that he had raised “legitimate concerns” about whether Biden is someone who can “get the ball over the line.”

Julian Castro, former secretary of housing and urban development and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Photograph: Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg

Several of the lower-polling candidates had a good night. Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke who has failed to build on the momentum of his senate campaign last year, delivered a strong performance. In one of the most dramatic moments of the evening he tackled the issue of gun crime, which hit his home town of El Paso in July. “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said, referring to the assault-type rifles that have been used in America’s most deadly shootings.

Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg also performed well, his appeal to party unity striking a moderate and constructive note.

While California senator Kamala Harris had some good moments, some of her interventions fell flat, particularly an attempt to use Barack Obama’s “yes we can” motif to criticise Biden.

Ideological divisions

Overall, the three-hour debate saw candidates differentiate themselves on policy, particularly in relation to healthcare - a key issue heading into next year’s election.

Joe Biden challenged Warren and Sanders over their plan to adopt “medicare for all” and abolish private healthcare, questioning how they would fund the proposal. But Warren defended the policy, arguing that ordinary families would pay less under her plan, while only wealthy individuals and businesses would see costs rise. Meanwhile Biden came under pressure from Sanders for his decision to back the Iraq war.

With the Iowa caucuses still four and a half months away, there is still all to play for in the Democratic race. Thursday night’s debate is unlikely to change the dynamics of the race significantly, with front-runners Biden, Warren and Sanders all holding their own during the three hour debate.

What still remains unresolved is the ideological divisions within the party between those advocating a centrist approach and those embracing a more left-wing agenda. The question of which approach offers the best opportunity to defeat Donald Trump next year is likely to define the Democratic primary race in the months to come.