‘Democracy has prevailed’: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in a ceremony in at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

“Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge,” Mr Biden said as he began his inaugural address. “Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause: the cause of democracy.”

“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

Mr Biden was sworn in as president on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country reeling from deep political divides, a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

With his hand on an heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Mr Biden took the presidential oath of office administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts, vowing to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.

US vice president Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive during the inauguration of Joe Biden shortly before Ms Harris was sworn in as his vice president. Photograph: Win McNamee/EPA/POOL

Kamala Harris already made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as Mr Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the second highest US office.

Mr Biden arrived at the Capitol on Wednesday morning for his presidential inauguration, ready to take over a country battered by the coronavirus pandemic and to put an end to a tumultuous four years under president Donald Trump.

“We must reject the culture where even facts themselves are manipulated, and even manufactured” says #JoeBiden #Inauguration #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/eiIYfNzoJt — Suzanne Lynch (@suzannelynch1) January 20, 2021

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden inauguration: In pictures View here

Mr Biden (78) will become the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that has been largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus and security concerns following the January 6th assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Mr Trump left the White House with his wife Melania just after 1pm Irish time and went by helicopter to a sendoff event at Joint Air Force Base Andrews, where he promised supporters “we’ll be back in some form” and extolled his administration’s successes before flying off to Florida.

Top Republicans, including vice president Mike Pence, were not there to see him go. Mr Biden arrived at the Capitol just before 3.30pm Irish time for his inauguration after a visit to church, where he was joined in a show of unity by the two most senior Republicans in Congress: senator Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

Mr Trump flouted one last convention on his way out. His refusal to attend his successor’s swearing-in breaks with more than a century and a half of political tradition, seen as a way of affirming the peaceful transfer of power.

The former president did, however, leave a customary note for Mr Biden in the Oval Office, according to a White House official, though it was not yet known what it said.

Ms Harris was sworn in by US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Latina member.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US president alongside his wife, DR Jill Biden. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty

Fortification

The ceremony unfolded in front of a heavily fortified US Capitol, where a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building two weeks ago, fired up by his false claims that the November 3rd election was stolen with millions of fraudulent votes.

The violence, which left five dead, prompted the Democratic-controlled US House to impeach Trump last week for an unprecedented second time.

Thousands of National Guard troops were stationed on Wednesday around the Capitol, where barbed wire topped high fences and both guests and members of the press passed through multiple checkpoints. Access was strictly limited and required a government-conducted Covid-19 test within 48 hours of arrival.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as their spouses attended the ceremony. Mr Pence and other top Republicans were on hand as well.

Instead of a throng of supporters, the National Mall was covered by nearly 200,000 flags and 56 pillars of light meant to represent people from US states and territories. – Reuters