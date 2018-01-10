Death toll in California mudslides expected to rise from 13

The number of those killed by mudslides in California was expected to rise from at least 13 dead but rescue efforts would become easier on Wednesday after the powerful rain storm heads west and skies clear, authorities said.

Rescue personnel in Santa Barbara County early on Wednesday morning continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles early on Tuesday when more than 1.5 cm (a half-inch) of rain fell in five minutes, a rate that far exceeds the normal flash flood threshold.

“While we hope it will not, we expect this number to increase as we continue to look for people who are missing and unaccounted for,” Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown of the death toll during a news conference on Tuesday.

Downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in the state in December.

A car is trapped in a mudslide following heavy rains in Montecito, California/ Photograph: Mike Nelson/EPA

On Tuesday, emergency workers using search dogs and helicopters to rescue dozens of people stranded in mud-coated rubble in the normally pristine area, sandwiched between the ocean and the sprawling Los Padres National Forest, about 180 km (110 miles) north of Los Angeles.

Rescue crews used helicopters to pluck more than 50 people from rooftops because trees and power lines blocked roads, dozens more were rescued on the ground and firefighters pulled a mud-caked 14-year-old girl from a collapsed Montecito home where she had been trapped for hours.

An aerial view from a Ventura County Sheriff helicopter shows a site damaged by mudslide in Montecito, California. Photograph: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office/Reuters

“I thought I was dead for a minute there,” the girl could be heard saying on video posted by KNBC-TV before she was taken away on a stretcher.

Most deaths were believed to have occurred in Montecito, a wealthy enclave of about 9,000 people northwest of Los Angeles that is home to such celebrities as Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres, said Santa Barbara County spokesman David Villalobos.

About 300 people were stranded in a canyon. Local rescue crews, using borrowed helicopters from the US Coast Guard, worked to airlift them out, officials said.

‘Ominous sound’

At least 25 people were injured and others were unaccounted for.

The mud was unleashed in the dead of night by flash flooding in the steep, fire-scarred Santa Ynez Mountains.

The Montecito Inn sits in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Photograph: Kenneth Song/Reuters

Burned-over zones are especially susceptible to destructive mudslides because scorched earth does not absorb water well and the land is easily eroded when there are no shrubs.

The torrent of mud early on Tuesday swept away cars and destroyed several homes, reducing them to piles of lumber.

Photos posted on social media showed waist-deep mud in living rooms.

“I came around the house and heard a deep rumbling, an ominous sound I knew was ... boulders moving as the mud was rising,” said Thomas Tighe, who discovered two of his cars missing from the driveway in the middle of the night.“

“I saw two other vehicles moving slowly sideways down the middle of the street in a river of mud.”

In daylight, Mr Tighe was shocked to see a body pinned by muck against his neighbour’s home.

A section of the Union Pacific Railroad is blocked by mudflow and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Photograph: Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Reuters

Authorities had been bracing for the possibility of catastrophic flooding because of heavy rain in the forecast for the first time in 10 months.

Evacuations

Evacuations were ordered beneath recently burned areas of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

But only an estimated 10 to 15 per cent of people in a mandatory evacuation area of Santa Barbara County heeded the warning, authorities said.

Some of the worst damage was on Montecito’s Hot Springs Road, where the unidentified girl was rescued and residents had been under a voluntary evacuation warning. Large boulders were washed out of a previously dry creek bed and scattered across the road.

The worst of the rainfall occurred in a 15-minute span starting at 3.30am local time on Tuesday.

Montecito got more than a half-inch in five minutes, while Carpinteria received nearly an inch in 15 minutes.

Mud fills the interior of a car destroyed in a rain-driven mudslide in a neighbourhood under mandatory evacuation in Burbank. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Montecito is beneath the scar left by a wildfire that erupted December 4th and became the largest ever recorded in California.

It spread over more than 1,140 sq km (440 sq miles) and destroyed 1,063 homes and other structures. It continues to smoulder deep in the wilderness.

The storm walloped much of the state with damaging winds and thunderstorms.

Downtown San Francisco got a record 8cm (3.15 in) of rain on Monday, smashing the old mark of 6cm (2.36 in) set in 1872. –AP and Reuters