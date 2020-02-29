Coronavirus: US reports second case of person infected locally

California health officials have confirmed a second person in the US who did not travel internationally has tested positive for the strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19.

Health officials in San Jose said the patient was an older adult woman with chronic health conditions who does not have a travel history or any known contact with a traveller or infected person.

It comes a day after state officials said a woman hospitalised in Sacramento had contracted the illness after no known contact.

“This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission, but the extent is still not clear,” said Dr Sara Cody, health officer for Santa Clara County and director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

Dr Cody said the newly confirmed case in Santa Clara County is not linked to two previous cases in that county, nor to others in the state.

The Santa Clara County resident was treated at a local hospital

At least 124 registered nurses and other health care workers from the hospital were sent home for self-quarantine after the woman with the virus was admitted, National Nurses United, a nationwide union representing registered nurses said.

“Despite University of California medical facilities being generally better prepared and equipped to treat challenging medical cases, the...case highlights the vulnerability of the nation’s hospitals to this virus,” the union said.

The case of the infected women marks an escalation of the worldwide outbreak in the US because it means the virus could spread beyond the reach of preventative measures like quarantines.

However state health officials said that was inevitable and that the risk of widespread transmission remains low.

Besides the woman, all the other cases in the US have been for people who travelled abroad or had close contact with others who travelled.

Earlier US cases included 14 in people who returned from outbreak areas in China, or their spouses; three people who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan and 42 American passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The number of global people sickened by the virus hovered around 83,000 on Friday and there were more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China.

Europe and Asia cases

Four more people have died in Italy from coronavirus, the civil protection agency said on Friday, bringing the total to 21, while the number of those testing positive for the illness jumped to 889 from 650 the day before.

Germany warned of an impending epidemic and Greece, a gateway for refugees from the Middle East, announced tighter border controls. Germany has nearly 60 cases, France about 57 and Spain 32, according to a Reuters count.

South Korea reported its largest daily increase yet as the total number of infections rose by 594 to 2,931 on Saturday. The death toll stood at 17, up four from a day earlier. The South Korean government urged citizens on Saturday to stay indoors as it warned of a “critical moment” in its battle on the coronavirus.

Mainland China - where the virus originated late last year - reported four new cases on Saturday, the lowest since authorities started compiling such data in January.

Taiwan reported a five-person jump in new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including four people who had contact with another infected patient in a hospital and one person returning from the Middle East, bringing Taiwan’s total to 39.

Medical members wearing protective gear talk as they check drivers with suspected symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a “drive-through” virus test facility in Goyang, north of Seoul, on Sautrday. Photograph: Jung Yeon-Yeon-je/AFP

Australia to bar travel from Iran

Australia will deny entry to all foreign nationals traveling from Iran due to the escalating outbreak of coronavirus in the Islamic republic, the government said on Saturday. Foreign nationals traveling from Iran to Australia would need to spend 14 days in another country from March 1st, health minister Greg Hunt said. “There is likely at this stage a high level of undetected cases and therefore those cases won’t be intercepted or identified on departure from Iran,” Mr Hunt said.

Australian citizens and permanent residents returning from Iran would be required to self-isolate for 14 days and the travel advice for Australians traveling to Iran has been raised to “do not travel”. Health authorities on Saturday confirmed the number of cases of coronavirus in Australia was 25 after a 63-year-old woman returning from Iran became ill. Iran has the highest death toll from the flu-like virus outside of China at 34, although World Health Organization (WHO) experts say the outbreak in the country could be worse than is currently known. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has fuelled fears of a pandemic, with multiple countries reporting their first cases this week as the WHO raised its global risk alert to “very high”.

People walking in the streets of Culiacan, Sinaloa state in Mexico, wear protective face masks on February 28, 2020 as the new coronoavirus, COVID-19, spreads worldwide. Photograph: Rashide Frias/AFP/Getty Images

‘Now is a time when it is not worth leaving Russia’

A senior Russian official on Saturday called on citizens of the country to refrain from non-essential travel abroad over fears about the growing number of coronavirus cases internationally.

Anna Popova, the head of Russia’s consumer health watchdog, told local news agencies that Russians should stay put to avoid contracting the virus.

“In order to consider yourself protected today, first of all possible future trips outside the native country need to be reduced as much as possible,” Ms Popova said. “Now is a time when it is not worth leaving Russia. ”

Despite sharing one of the world’s longest borders with China, where the first coronavirus cases were recorded last year, Russia has relatively few confirmed cases of the illness on its territory.

Three Russian nationals are receiving treatment in Russia after they contracted the virus on a cruise ship in Japan, the authorities have said. Two Chinese nationals were earlier taken to hospital in Russia with the virus but have since recovered.

Russia has quarantined hundreds of people to prevent the spread of the epidemic, and authorities in Moscow are carrying out raids on potential carriers of the virus and using facial recognition technology to enforce quarantine measures.

Moscow’s deputy mayor said on Friday that the country will deport 88 foreign nationals for allegedly violating quarantine measures imposed on them as a precaution against the coronavirus. – Reuters and PA