Coronavirus: United States now has highest number of cases in world
Infections in US top 82,000, according to running count by Johns Hopkins University
Medical staff transfer suspected coronovirus patients in an ambulance to a medical facility after they arrive at the United States Coast Guard Base in Miami Beach on Thursday in Miami, Florida. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty
The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the US topped 82,000 on Thursday.
That is just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China, and 80,000 in Italy.
Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the US. - AP
More to follow . . .